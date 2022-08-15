FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH To Team Up With Country-Rock Artist BRANTLEY GILBERT For Fall 2022 U.S. Arena Tour

FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH and Brantley Gilbert will join forces this fall for a massive U.S. arena tour with support from newcomer Corey Marks. Produced by Live Nation, the trek will kick off in Grand Rapids on November 9 and lay waste to 20 more cities before wrapping up in Las Vegas on December 17.

Fan club pre-sales for both artists start at 10 a.m. local on Tuesday, August 16. All other pre-sales begin at 10 a.m. local on Thursday, August 18. Tickets go on general on sale at 10 a.m. local on Friday, August 19.

This epic run is not the first time FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH and Gilbert have joined forces. The two artists brought the worlds of hard rock and country rock together when they partnered on their hit "Blue On Black" in 2019. The track also featured Brian May, the song's original performer Kenny Wayne Shepherd and was in support of The Gary Sinise Foundation, to benefit first responders. To date, the collaboration has garnered a staggering 110 million YouTube views and 62 million Spotify streams.

FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH and Brantley Gilbert tour dates:

Nov. 09 - Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena

Nov. 10 - Fort Wayne, IN @ Allen County War Memorial Coliseum

Nov. 12 - Lexington, KY @ Rupp Arena

Nov. 14 - Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center

Nov. 16 - Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

Nov. 17 - Knoxville, TN @ Thompson-Boling Arena

Nov. 19 - Charleston, WV @ Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center

Nov. 20 - Greenville, SC @ Bon Secours Wellness Arena

Nov. 22 - Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

Nov. 25 - Birmingham, AL @ Legacy Arena at The BJCC

Nov. 26 - Little Rock, AR @ Simmons Bank Arena

Nov. 29 - Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center

Nov. 30 - Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center Omaha

Dec. 02 - Madison, WI @ Coliseum at Alliant Energy Center

Dec. 03 - Green Bay, WI @ Resch Center

Dec. 05 - Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center Wed

Dec. 07 - Des Moines, IA @ Wells Fargo Arena

Dec. 09 - Grand Forks, ND @ Alerus Center

Dec. 10 - Sioux Falls, SD @ Denny Sanford PREMIER Center

Dec. 13 - Spokane, WA @ Spokane Arena

Dec. 15 - Nampa, ID @ Ford Idaho Center Arena

Dec. 17 - Las Vegas, NV @ Michelob ULTRA Arena

FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH's new album, "AfterLife", is due on August 19. The "Afterlife" title track, which was released as a single in April, recently gave FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH the most consecutive No. 1s on Billboard's Mainstream Rock Airplay chart. The song was the band's 13th total No. 1 and eighth entry on the chart in a row. FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH broke out of a tie with DISTURBED and SHINEDOWN, each of whom has seven consecutive No. 1s on the chart.

FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH's follow-up to 2020's "F8" was once again recorded at the Hideout Recording Studio, the Las Vegas, Nevada facility owned and operated by Kevin Churko, the Canadian record producer/engineer and songwriter who has worked on all of FIVE FINGER's albums beginning with the band's sophomore release, 2009's "War Is The Answer".

"AfterLife" will be FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH's first album with its latest addition, renowned British virtuoso Andy James, who replaced Jason Hook in 2020. James was previously featured on "Broken World", a song that was included on the second installment of FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH's greatest-hits collection, "A Decade Of Destruction – Volume 2", which came out in the fall of 2020.

Exclusively curated by the band, various limited-edition "AfterLife" vinyl and merchandise offerings and collectibles are also available for pre-order in the official band and label stores.

Since FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH's debut album, "The Way Of The Fist", came out in 2007, the band has released six consecutive albums that were certified gold or platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) as well as two chart-topping greatest-hits albums. In addition, FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH has earned numerous national and international awards and honors over the last decade, such as the prestigious Soldier Appreciation Award by the Association Of The United States Army, an honor bestowed upon only one other recording artist before them: Elvis Presley.

"F8" debuted at No. 1 on rock charts around the world, with Top 10 mainstream chart debuts in the USA, Austria, Australia, Canada, Finland, Germany, Sweden, Switzerland, the U.K. and more. It produced four No. 1 hit singles with "Inside Out", "A Little Bit Off", "Living The Dream" and "Darkness Settles In". The band has amassed over eight billion streams and three billion video views to date and has sold over one million tickets between 2018 and 2020 alone.

This past April, FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH announced a summer/fall 2022 U.S. headlining tour presented by Live Nation. Kicking off in Portland, Oregon on August 19, the trek will span over 30 dates, closing out on October 15 in Salt Lake City, Utah. The band will be joined on tour by rock icons MEGADETH, with additional support from THE HU and FIRE FROM THE GODS.