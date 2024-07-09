FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH's IVAN MOODY: 'I Have Certain Political Songs, But I Try To Be Very Vague And Open About It'

In a new interview with Romania's Press One, FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH singer Ivan Moody was asked if the current tensions in the U.S. should be addressed in music or if musicians should stay away from them. He responded: "[It] comes down to the individual. There are bands like SYSTEM OF A DOWN and RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE that that's what they do and that's what they are and that's who they are. The numbers are saying it all. They've got millions and millions of followers who feel the same way.

"I have certain political songs, but I try to be very vague and open about it," he continued. "I'm not going to answer for my whole country, because that in itself is stupid. I can't control every person nor do I want to even know what the fuck they're thinking half of the time. But America has our own issues and we will deal with them. For a fact. I mean, nothing can stay that shitty forever, right? And when it comes to our politics and whatnot, we're very aware of what's going on. Just like in any country, the people are always separated from the government. And that is something I think, in a new world, that we will find a way to get around, all of us."

Asked how that could that be addressed, Ivan said: "I think it's being addressed daily. I think generations like yours and mine were woken and I don't mean that in the cliché way. We're awoken. And I'm not going to put up with the same thing my grandparents did. I'm not going to go through what my mom did. My mother was in the '60s when they were burning bras because women weren't allowed to walk around without them. It goes so far back and each generation has a time to do it. Unfortunately, the old methods don't fucking work and we've seen that, people like you and I, so there will come a time when our time is going to come.

"If you're talking about music, again, it comes down to the singer," he continued. "The idea, of course, the band supports it. But at the end of the day, is it an opinion? Is it true fact? I tend to try to write stuff that is bigger than one moment, because I think if you embrace a moment you get lost in it and you become stagnant. You're a part of that moment, instead of looking behind or beyond it.

"There's a line in a new song I just did, called 'Ferryman', and it says, 'You got to look past the rubble', notice you have to foresee that it's going to shake and rattle and roll, but you've got to see that there's also an end to it, that will be better. Especially having kids and living in America. I couldn't imagine what it's like to be a child right now, growing up through COVID and going through what they're going through over there. I have a young daughter who deals with this stuff every day. I've had to adapt with my platform because it absolutely reflects on them. I don't want them going to school and having other parents or other kids hate them for what I stand for. So for me, it's become more about being very delicate with my platform and understanding that music affects everyone differently and, at the end of the day, that's why I'm here. It's not about making an agenda. If I can help relate, then so be it, but I'm not here to tell you how to think."

FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH recently announced a headlining U.S. tour this summer with support from MARILYN MANSON and SLAUGHTER TO PREVAIL. The trek will kick off on August 2 in Hershey, Pennsylvania and run through September 19 when it will conclude in Houston, Texas.

Prior to the U.S. run, FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH is touring Europe as the support act for METALLICA on the latter act's "M72" world tour in addition to headlining shows with special guest ICE NINE KILLS and select appearances at major festivals.

FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH is continuing to tour in support of its ninth album, "AfterLife" which was released in August 2022 via Better Noise.

On April 5, FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH released the digital deluxe edition of "AfterLife", featuring the original 12 tracks recorded with the band's longtime producer Kevin Churko (OZZY OSBOURNE) in addition to four bonus tracks: three acoustic versions of the album's songs "The End", "Judgement Day" and "Thanks For Asking" plus "This Is The Way", featuring DMX.

Last month, "This Is The Way (Feat. DMX)" hit the No. 1 spot at Billboard's Mainstream Rock radio chart, notably landing the Las Vegas-based band their 11th straight No. 1 hit on the chart. This extends the band's 2023 record of holding the longest streak of No. 1s in the chart's history. "This Is The Way" is the first No. 1 on the Mainstream Rock Airplay chart for legendary late rapper DMX and his very first appearance on the chart altogether. The single also claimed the No. 1 spot at Active Rock Radio, giving FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH its 16th overall No. 1 single at the format.