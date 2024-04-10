FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH's ZOLTAN BATHORY Says MARILYN MANSON Is 'Sober And Clean', Promises 'Amazing Tour'

In a new interview with The Jesea Lee Show, FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH guitarist Zoltan Bathory discussed the band's upcoming tour with MARILYN MANSON. The trek, which will launch in early August, will mark the shock rocker's first live appearances since 2019. Zoltan said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Manson hasn't been out on the road for a while, so a lot of people wanna see him. At one point he was one of the most iconic artists on planet earth. So he's back on stage, back in the saddle. That's gonna be amazing. He's also sober and clean, so we always support that, obviously. Ivan [Moody, FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH singer] had a dark period, and he was gone, man. My little brother was on the brink of dying, man, and he came back from that. And he's clean and sober for six years. If he can do it, somebody who was that gone can do it, and he's now a different man, then it's a good example for anyone else. If you're struggling, man, don't give up. You can come back from that. And Manson is sober and he's staying clean and doing the work, so also we're supporting that. So it's gonna be an amazing tour."

Manson's 30-date arena/amphitheater tour with FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH is slated to kick off on August 2 at Hersheypark Stadium in Hershey, Pennsylvania.

Over the past three years, Manson has been embroiled in a series of court battles and has been accused by several women — most notably "Westworld" star Evan Rachel Wood — of sexual, emotional and physical abuse.

Manson, who has denied all the allegations, has countersued a number of his alleged victims and judges have dismissed several of the abuse lawsuits against him.

The 55-year-old musician, whose real name is Brian Warner, has been off the road since the final August 18, 2019 date on the "Twins of Evil: Hell Never Dies" joint tour with Rob Zombie.

Manson hasn't released new music since his 2020 "We Are Chaos" album.

In 2022, Marilyn confirmed he was dropped by his record label, Loma Vista Recordings, and talent agency CAA after he was accused of sexual assault.

Manson has consistently denied sexually assaulting or abusing anyone, claiming that his "intimate relationships have always been entirely consensual with like-minded partners".