FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH's ZOLTAN BATHORY: 'There's Definitely A New Record Coming'

In a new interview Belgium's Graspop Metal Meeting, FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH guitarist Zoltan Bathory was asked if he and his bandmates are working on the follow-up to their 2022 album "AfterLife". He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "We are working. So there's definitely a new record coming, hopefully next year. We'll see when, but we've been working on some stuff. There's always things in the vault — we're always doing something. And when it's not time yet, then we just put it in the vault.

"I do believe that we have to record an album every two years, maybe three at the most," he continued. "Because we are in a fast lane. Every band is in a fast lane. Time changes, [and it's] very different for us. And so I feel like every two years is about the time when we are kind of different people. A lot happens to a band in two years. And so every record is a snapshot. And I feel like you have to — if you wanna follow a band, it's like it's about the right time. Every two, three years, you put out a record and people can follow where you are. If it's a longer period, I'm not sure that they can, because in three, four, five years, a lot changes."

Zoltan added: "For us, another thing is that everything that we write about is either socially, politically or personally relevant. We're not writing about historical events. So that means that whatever we're working on has to be relevant right now. And the world, obviously, like we all know, changes in six months. It's a different world, right? So that's another reason that we work that way, that we kind of take snapshots of the world and where we are in the world every two years."

FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH recently announced a headlining U.S. tour this summer with support from MARILYN MANSON and SLAUGHTER TO PREVAIL. The trek will kick off on August 2 in Hershey, Pennsylvania and run through September 19 when it will conclude in Houston, Texas.

Prior to the U.S. run, FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH is touring Europe as the support act for METALLICA on the latter act's "M72" world tour in addition to headlining shows with special guest ICE NINE KILLS and select appearances at major festivals.

FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH is continuing to tour in support of its ninth album, "AfterLife" which was released in August 2022 via Better Noise.

On April 5, FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH released the digital deluxe edition of "AfterLife", featuring the original 12 tracks recorded with the band's longtime producer Kevin Churko (OZZY OSBOURNE) in addition to four bonus tracks: three acoustic versions of the album's songs "The End", "Judgement Day" and "Thanks For Asking" plus a brand new song, "This Is The Way", featuring the late rapper DMX.

Earlier this month, "This Is The Way (Feat. DMX)" hit the No. 1 spot at Billboard's Mainstream Rock radio chart, notably landing the Las Vegas-based band their 11th straight No. 1 hit on the chart. This extends the band's 2023 record of holding the longest streak of No. 1s in the chart's history. "This Is The Way" is the first No. 1 on the Mainstream Rock Airplay chart for legendary late rapper DMX and his very first appearance on the chart altogether. The single also claimed the No. 1 spot at Active Rock Radio, giving FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH its 16th overall No. 1 single at the format.

Photo credit: Hristo Shindov