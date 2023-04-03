  • facebook
FLEETWOOD MAC's CHRISTINE MCVIE: Cause Of Death Revealed

April 3, 2023

According to The Blast, Christine McVie, the co-lead vocalist and keyboardist of FLEETWOOD MAC, died last November of a massive stroke, after being diagnosed with an aggressive form of cancer.

The Blast has obtained a copy of McVie's death certificate, which shows that was diagnosed with "metastatic malignancy of unknown primary origin," which essentially means cancer had spread in her body where the primary source or tumor is not detected. The National Institute of Health describes it as, "a metastatic tumor for which the site of origin is not suggested by a thorough history, physical examination, chest x-ray studies, routine blood and urine studies, and histologic evaluation."

The primary cause of McVie's passing is said to be an "ischaemic stroke", while the cancer is listed as a secondary cause.

This specific type of stroke is described as "a blood clot blocks or narrows an artery leading to the brain. A blood clot often forms in arteries damaged by the buildup of plaques (atherosclerosis). It can occur in the carotid artery of the neck as well as other arteries." It is the most common type of stroke.

The death certificate, which was included in court documents filed to settle to singer's estate, reveals McVie was also suffering from "atrial fibrillation," often called AFib, which is "the most common type of treated heart arrhythmia. An arrhythmia is when the heart beats too slowly, too fast, or in an irregular way."

In June 2022, McVie told Rolling Stone that she suffered from scoliosis and was trying to "get my back better and get myself into decent shape again."

The British singer-songwriter died peacefully at a hospital in the company of her family, a statement said. She was 79 years old.

McVie left FLEETWOOD MAC in 1998 after 28 years but rejoined the band in 2014.

McVie wrote or co-wrote some of FLEETWOOD MAC's most memorable songs, including the "Rumours" classics "Don't Stop" and "You Make Loving Fun", as well as "Hold Me", "Little Lies", "Everywhere" and "Over My Head".

Christine was inducted in the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame with FLEETWOOD MAC in 1998.

