FLOOR JANSEN Celebrates Tenth Anniversary Of Her First Concert With NIGHTWISH

Floor Jansen celebrated the tenth anniversary of her first show as the singer of NIGHTWISH on Saturday, October 1.

Jansen made her live debut as the frontwoman of NIGHTWISH on October 1, 2012 at Showbox Sodo in Seattle, Washington following the abrupt departure of the band's lead singer of five years, Anette Olzon. Jansen officially joined NIGHTWISH in 2013.

On Saturday, Floor took to her Twitter to share a few photos of her time with NIGHTWISH, and she included the following caption: "Today it is exactly 10 years ago that I joined @NightwishBand on stage! I can't believe how fast the time has traveled since that first show USA! I am deeply grateful for all these years and want to thank the band and our crew for everything, and of course our dearest fans!"

NIGHTWISH also sent out a tweet in recognition of the anniversary, writing: "10 years and counting. On this day, ten years ago, @FloorJansen_ performed with us for the first time. For this occasion we share with you a live video of us performing Storytime over all these years, starting at our first show together."

One day after her first concert with NIGHTWISH, Floor gave an interview to the "Giel Beelen" show on the Dutch radio station 3FM in which she revealed that she was originally asked to join the band for their dates in November 2012, December 2012 and January 2013 but that plans changed following Olzon's exit in the middle of the group's North American tour.

"[On September 29, 2012] I got a text message saying, 'How fast can you come to the USA?'" Jansen recalled. "So I packed everything as quickly as I could and booked a ticket for the first plane and practiced the songs. They had already previously asked me to join them on the road for the dates in November, December and January, [so] I had been preparing for it a little bit for only one week. And since those plans changed [over the weekend], I ended up only having a few days to get ready and a rehearsal of two hours with [the songs'] lyrics in front of me."

Olzon joined NIGHTWISH in 2007 as the replacement for Tarja Turunen after the latter was fired in 2005.

As part of NIGHTWISH, Jansen landed two number one albums in Finland, and Top Five albums in Austria, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden and Switzerland.

Born in the Netherlands, Jansen joined her first band, one of the world's first symphonic metal bands, AFTER FOREVER, when she was only 16 years old. The group went on to release five albums from 2000 to 2007, before they broke up in 2009.

Jansen's next band, REVAMP, released two albums in 2010 and 2013, before she joined NIGHTWISH as a full-time member. NIGHTWISH's first album with Jansen as the lead singer was 2015's "Endless Forms Most Beautiful", which landed in Top 10s around the world. This was followed by 2020's "Human. :II: Nature." , which was also an international success.

Jansen has toured extensively with the band and appeared on three of NIGHTWISH's live albums "Showtime, Storytime", "Vehicle Of Spirit" and "Decades: Live In Buenos Aires".

In 2019, Jansen participated in the popular Dutch TV show "Beste Zangers" where she scored a big hit with "Phantom Of The Opera" together with Henk Poort. She was recognized with a Dutch Popprijs award — a prestigious accolade for artists that has made important contributions to Dutch music. In the same year, her first solo tour sold out in less than 24 hours.

Today it is exactly 10 years ago that I joined @NightwishBand on stage! 🔥 I can’t believe how fast the time has traveled since that first show USA! I am deeply grateful for all these years and want to thank the band and our crew for everything, and of course our dearest fans! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/N0713FfDTZ — Floor Jansen (@FloorJansen_) October 1, 2022