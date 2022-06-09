FLOTSAM AND JETSAM Drummer KEN MARY To Sit Out European Tour Due to 'Unforeseen Circumstances'

FLOTSAM AND JETSAM drummer Ken Mary will sit out the band's European tour "due to unforeseen circumstances." He will be temporarily replaced by Marco Prij from the Dutch thrash metal act DISTILLATOR.

Earlier today (Thursday, June 9),FLOTSAM AND JETSAM released the following statement via social media: "Due to unforeseen circumstances, FLOTSAM AND JETSAM will be unable to perform at [Germany's] Metal Frenzy Festival on June 10. Our drummer, Ken Mary, was pulled off of our flight to Europe for having a passport that expires in 72 days. Although it is a valid passport, to enter the EU requires 90 days to be left on the passport before traveling there. This is a technicality that none of us were aware of. For the remaining dates, we will complete the tour with our long time friend and remarkable drummer Marco Prij from the band DISTILLATOR.

"Although FLOTSAM AND JETSAM takes every precaution to adhere to all travel regulations, this was unfortunately unknown to us.

"We apologize for this missed opportunity with our fans, and deeply regret not being able to perform for you at Metal Frenzy. We thank you so much for your understanding and support."

Last summer, FLOTSAM AND JETSAM's concert in San Francisco was canceled due to the "unvaccinated" status of some of the bandmembers. The Arizona metal veterans' concert on August 25, 2021 at the DNA Lounge was scrapped by the venue after the San Francisco mayor announced that the city would be requiring both proof of full vaccination and masks in bars, restaurants, and all indoor settings.

FLOTSAM AND JETSAM is promoting its latest album, "Blood In The Water", which came out in June 2021. The LP was once again mixed and mastered by Jacob Hansen (U.D.O., VOLBEAT, AMARANTHE, POWERWOLF).

Formed 38 years ago, FLOTSAM AND JETSAM, released its landmark debut, "Doomsday For The Deceiver", the only album to ever receive a 6K rating from the influential British magazine Kerrang! Bassist Jason Newsted left to join METALLICA after their bassist Cliff Burton was killed in a tour-bus crash in Sweden in September 1986.

In a recent interview with Arizona Central, FLOTSAM AND JETSAM singer Eric "A.K." Knutson said: "We're very hungry for it. We feel like it's our turn to get to that next level like TESTAMENT or DEATH ANGEL or any of those other bands that have been around as long as we have. They all made it to that next level. And they deserve it. They worked their butts off for it. But we never quite got to that point."

"We've learned that you have to put the work in. Those guys put the work in. [MEGADETH leader] Dave Mustaine, he's not the nicest guy in the world. But he is a hard worker. And he put in the work every day of his life to get where he is."

Knutson went on to say that METALLICA put the work in, too. "But they also got super lucky and were in the right place at the right time doing the right kind of songs," he said.