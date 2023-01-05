FLOTSAM AND JETSAM Is 'Knee Deep Into The Process For' Next Studio Album

Veteran Arizona thrashers FLOTSAM AND JETSAM are hard at work on their 15th album.

The band offered an update on the progress of the songwriting and recording sessions for the follow-up to 2021's "Blood In The Water" while sharing a performance clip of the song "Hammerhead", shot at last summer's Graspop Metal Meeting in Dessel, Blgium.

FLOTSAM AND JETSAM wrote: "Metalheads! Here's another live clip from our Summer of 2022 European performances. And yes, before you start asking, we are knee deep into the process for what would be the follow up to 'Blood In The Water'. Are you are bracing for that impact? Because we can assure you it'll shake your core! Meanwhile enjoy this clip and remember, Flotz til Death!"

In June 2022, FLOTSAM AND JETSAM frontman Eric "A.K." Knutson stated about the band's plans for the next LP: "My guitar players, for ['Blood In The Water'], I think they wrote 40 songs and we only put 12 on the record. So we have a lot to choose from. Most of them will be taken apart, pieces stolen out of 'em and stuff like that. But we have enough music to keep going for a long time.

"We're about halfway written with the new record," he stated at the time. "We have a formula going on right now that's really working for us, and we're gonna probably stick to the same formula this time. The last three records have really done some good for us."

"Blood In The Water" was once again mixed and mastered by Jacob Hansen (U.D.O., VOLBEAT, AMARANTHE, POWERWOLF).

It's been 37 years since FLOTSAM AND JETSAM, formed in Phoenix, Arizona, released its landmark debut, "Doomsday For The Deceiver", the only album to ever receive a 6K rating from the influential British magazine Kerrang! Bassist Jason Newsted would jump ship to METALLICA while the band released "No Place For Disgrace" in 1988. "Cuatro" (1992),"Drift" (1995),"High" (1997) and "My God" (2001) all still rank extremely high in heavy metal circles. But it was the first part of this unofficial trilogy in 2016's self-titled "Flotsam And Jetsam", followed by the crushing 2019 successor "The End Of Chaos" that a certain rejuvenation and reset was clearly felt.