FOGHAT Celebrates 50th Anniversary Of 'Fool For The City' With Reissue Featuring Never-Before-Released Live Album

It's become commonplace to hear the words, "I can't believe it's been 50 years since that album came out!" That exclamation comes this year for legendary rockers FOGHAT — Roger Earl (founding drummer),Bryan Bassett (guitar),Scott Holt (lead vocals/guitar) and Rodney O'Quinn (bass) — whose platinum-selling fifth album, "Fool For The City" (which gave us the rock anthems "Slow Ride" and the title track) was originally released on September 15, 1975.

To celebrate this illustrious occasion, Rhino Records is releasing the 50th-anniversary edition of "Fool For The City" on September 12, 2025. This special reissue available as a double-vinyl or double-CD version, features the newly remastered original tracks, as well as an electrifying bonus disc featuring a never-before-released live album recorded during two live performances at the Aragon Ballroom in Chicago in 1975. Pre-order info will soon be available on FOGHAT's online store and Rhino's official web site.

A limited number of autographed CDs and vinyl can be pre-ordered now on TalkShop.Live, which will include an exclusive insert signed by Roger Earl and producer Nick Jameson. On Wednesday, August 6 at 4:00 p.m. PT/7:00 p.m. ET, Roger Earl and producer Nick Jameson will appear on the site's Rock & Roll Channel with their good friend and host Steve Harkins for an in-depth discussion about "Fool For The City" and the incredible bonus material on the 50th-anniversary package.

Captured and performed by multi-talented bassist/producer Nick Jameson — the mastermind behind both "Fool For The City" and 1977's legendary "Foghat Live" — these raw, high-energy recordings have been resurrected nearly 50 years later. Mixed and mastered by Jameson himself at a studio in Reykjavik, Iceland, the result is a time capsule of pure rock fury. The CD edition will also include two bonus live tracks and a brand new interview with founding drummer Roger Earl and Jameson, diving into the making of "Slow Ride" and the magic behind the "Fool For The City" sessions.

"Nick is a genius," says Earl. "He worked tirelessly to make these live tracks as powerful as his original live mixes — and we are absolutely thrilled with the results." Check out more from him about the album in the video below.

"From the iconic album cover, to the first 30 seconds of the opening track, 'Fool For The City', 50 years later, is still as relevant today as in 1975," declares bassist Rodney O'Quinn. "A go-to album while cruising down the highway of life. "

Lead/slide guitarist Bryan Bassett who has mixed, produced and mastered all of FOGHAT's releases since 2000 says: "Included in this release are several 'live' recordings from the band in 1975. The mixes for these live tracks were done by the multi-talented producer/engineer/ musician Nick Jameson who was the producer on the original 'Fool For The City' record. An awesome set of rare bonus tracks for your FOGHAT collection. "

As singer Scott Holt exclaims: "'Fool For The City', birthplace of 'Slow Ride', as well as one the greatest most iconic album covers ever, the music inside this masterpiece continues to excite and entertain and 50 years on, still being embraced, consumed, treasured, streamed and played on radio stations all over the world! FOGHAT has an embarrassingly rich catalog, but the body of work that is 'Fool For The City' is a standard of great American rock and roll! And now, remastered with bonus live tracks?!? What a great time to be alive and rocking out to FOGHAT!"

"I am absolutely thrilled that the four merry lads who created 'Slow Ride' can at long last be heard performing together live," says Nick Jameson. "This performance happened mere weeks after we recorded the 'Fool For The City' album, and we were at the absolute top of our game. And I'm so happy that 'Fool For The City' once again sounds the way it did when it was first released. Love always to Dave and Rod; they live on in this music!"

And the party doesn't stop there. FOGHAT wants their legions of loyal fans to help celebrate. They're being invited to design their own version of the iconic "Fool For The City" album cover for a chance to win big. The Grand Prize is a trip for two to Las Vegas, Nevada to hang out with the band at their September 13 show at the Cannery Hotel & Casino. Second- and third-place winners will score exclusive band merchandise. All entries will be showcased in a special 50th-anniversary tribute video and on FOGHAT's social media. Fans should submit their designs by August 15 on the band's web site. Download the original background here and let your imagination run wild.

FOGHAT is still making chart-topping music and touring all over North America and Europe 50 years later. Their latest album, "Sonic Mojo", was released November 10, 2023, and remained on the Billboard Top 10 Blues Albums chart for 34 weeks, including two weeks at No. 1. It is the first time the band has ever landed at No. 1 on any of Billboard's charts after a new album release. Even "Slow Ride" had never reached No. 1. "Sonic Mojo" is available in various formats, including a single CD boasting 12 electrifying tracks in a stunning six-page digipak and digital copies. For vinyl enthusiasts, there's a limited edition 180-gram, neon purple vinyl version featuring 11 tracks and a gatefold jacket, as well as extra special CD and vinyl bundles. The album's four singles, "Drivin' On", "She's A Little Bit Of Everything" (co-written by the late Kim Simmonds from SAVOY BROWN),"Black Days & Blue Nights" and "I Don't Appreciate You" are streaming on all digital outlets and the band's official YouTube page.

FOGHAT's journey began in 1971, and their legacy is written in rock and roll history with their classic hits "Fool For The City", "Slow Ride" and "I Just Wanna Make Love To You", eight gold records, one platinum record and one double-platinum record. Through ups and downs, tragedies, and triumphs, one thing remains constant: FOGHAT's unwavering dedication to music. It's all about the music, always has been and always will be.

Here is the track listing for the 50th-anniversary edition of "Fool For The City":

Original Album:

01. Fool For The City

02. My Babe

03. Slow Ride

04. Terraplane Blues

05. Save Your Loving (For Me)

06. Drive Me Home

07. Take It Or Leave It

1975 Live Recording:

01. Fool For The City

02. Home In My Hand

03. My Babe

04. Honey Hush

05. Slow Ride

06. I Just Wanna Make Love To You

07. Wild Cherry *

08. Maybellene *

* CD only

Photo credit: Arnie Goodman