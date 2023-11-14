FOO FIGHTERS And H.E.R. To Release 'The Glass' Double A-Side Single

They played the song together on "Saturday Night Live" last month, and now they're each releasing their own versions: Today FOO FIGHTERS proudly announce the Friday, November 17 digital release of a double A-side single featuring a reinterpretation of "The Glass" by American R&B singer and songwriter H.E.R. alongside the original version from the FOO FIGHTERS' universally acclaimed "But Here We Are".

H.E.R.'s newly recorded solo version of "The Glass" is nothing short of a revelation — a stunning and singular vocal/guitar performance that wrings new sonic and emotional dimensions from the original.

"But Here We Are" was recently nominated for three Grammy Awards ("Best Rock Album", "Best Rock Song" and "Best Rock Performance"). Like "But Here We Are" staples "Rescued", "Under You" and "The Teacher", "The Glass" has quickly become a new highlight of the FOO FIGHTERS live juggernaut — which shows no signs of slowing, with a November 18 "Austin City Limits" TV appearance and a sold-out Australia/New Zealand stadium tour on the immediate horizon, as well as stadium dates and festival headlines across the U.S. and Europe going well into 2024.

Last month, FOO FIGHTERS confirmed a massive run of summer 2024 U.S. stadium dates. The newly announced leg of the "Everything Or Nothing At All" tour will kick off with the band's return to New York's Citi Field for the first time since 2015 for a July 17 and 19 doubleheader and will see FOO FIGHTERS host 12 rock 'n' roll marathons at 10 stadiums, including a pair of shows August 9 and 11 at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles. Support on the various dates will come from PRETENDERS, THE HIVES, MAMMOTH WVH, AMYL AND THE SNIFFERS, ALEX G and L7.

"But Here We Are", unanimously hailed as one of the band's strongest to date, has become its tenth album to break the Top 10 of the US Album chart. "But Here We Are" also marks FOO FIGHTERS' sixth U.K. No. 1, ninth Australian No. 1, with additional No. 1 spots in Switzerland and New Zealand, and Top 5 debuts in nearly a dozen more territories.

Released June 2 on Roswell Records/RCA Records, "But Here We Are" landed at No. 8 in its first week on the Billboard 200, while entering at No. 1 on the Alternative and Hard Rock album sales charts. The new album's Top 10 debut continues a trend that began with the back to back Top 10 positions achieved by "The Colour And The Shape" (1997) and "There Is Nothing Left To Lose" (1999),and has since included the No. 1-charting "Wasting Light" (2011) and "Concrete And Gold" (2017),as well as the Top 3 placings of "One By One" (2002),"In Your Honor" (2005),"Echoes, Silence, Patience & Grace" (2007),"Sonic Highways" (2014) and "Medicine At Midnight" (2021).

FOO FIGHTERS played their first official concert with new touring drummer Josh Freese on May 24 at Bank Of New Hampshire Pavilion At Meadowbrook in Gilford, New Hampshire.

Freese was most recently drumming for Danny Elfman but was recently replaced by Ilan Rubin. Freese was also touring with THE OFFSPRING up until last year, with former SUICIDAL TENDENCIES drummer Brandon Pertzborn stepping in to officially replace him.

Freese replaced longtime FOO FIGHTERS drummer Taylor Hawkins, who tragically passed away in March 2022 at the age of 50.

Freese previously played with the FOO FIGHTERS at the tribute concerts to Hawkins in 2022.

Freese is a veteran session drummer who has performed with GUNS N' ROSES, A PERFECT CIRCLE, PUDDLE OF MUDD, NINE INCH NAILS, WEEZER, PARAMORE, THE REPLACEMENTS, Sting and THE VANDALS, among many others. He has also played more than 300 recordings ranging in genres from pop to rock to country.