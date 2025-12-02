FOO FIGHTERS Announce Benefit Concert For 'Hope The Mission' And 'Los Angeles Mission'

FOO FIGHTERS will play a special benefit concert on Wednesday, January 14, 2026 at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles, with proceeds benefitting organizations that Dave and Jordyn Grohl and the band have long supported, including Hope The Mission and Los Angeles Mission.

The only pre-sale opportunity for this show will be a Sunday, December 7 in-person-only advance ticket purchase / donation drive at the Forum. To participate in this pre-sale, please bring an item or items from the following list from Hope The Mission, who will be on site to collect them:

* Socks and underwear (male, female, adults, children, all sizes — new/packaged only)

* Dried pinto beans (bagged)

* Pasta – spaghetti, macaroni (bagged or boxed)

* Dried rice (bagged)

* Please, no canned goods or perishable items

Donations and proceeds will support Hope The Mission and Los Angeles Mission in their efforts to provide food, clothing, and direct services to unhoused and food-insecure Angelenos. Monetary donations will support both organizations in their efforts to provide shelter and services to those experiencing homelessness.

Rowan Vansleve, president of Hope The Mission, said: "Dave, Jordyn and FOO FIGHTERS are a striking example of what's possible when we decide to show up and give back. This concert will be more than just a celebration, it's a statement that it will take all of us working together to end homelessness in our city so that no one is left suffering on our streets. We're incredibly grateful to partner with the band. FOO FIGHTERS and their fans have a reputation of always stepping up to help when people need it, and this concert will be no different."

Dennis Oleesky, CEO, Los Angeles Mission, added: "The impact of this event goes far beyond one night of incredible music. Every ticket purchased and every donation will directly help feed and house our unhoused neighbors. We're honored FOO FIGHTERS are joining to bring real help and real hope to people across Los Angeles."

The benefit concert also falls on Dave Grohl's birthday. He asks that fans give whatever they can — including donations, volunteering, raising awareness and more.

"What better way to spend my 57th birthday than making a bunch of noise with a bunch of friends for a good cause," Dave said. "This ain't just a big-ass rock show, it's a big-ass party with a heart. Turn up the volume, turn up the hope, but most of all….TURN UP. The best gift is TO GIVE. Can't friggin wait x".

For further information on the charities, including how to help if you're unable to attend the show or pre-sale/donation drive, go to this location.

Photo credit: Elizabeth Miranda