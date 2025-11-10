FOO FIGHTERS Announce Spring/Summer 2026 European Tour

FOO FIGHTERS have announced a 12-show European for next spring and summer.

The European leg of the "Take Cover Tour 2026" will see the Dave Grohl-led outfit perform at Liverpool, United Kingdom's Anfield Stadium, Oslo, Norway's Unity Arena and Stockholm, Sweden's Strawberry Arena, among others, as well as at Madrid, Spain's Mad Cool and Lisbon, Portugal's NOS Alive festivals.

Support on the trek will come from ROYEL OTIS, INHALER, IDLES, OTOBOKE BEAVER, FAT DOG and DIE SPITZ, depending on the venue.

Tickets go on sale on November 14 at 10 a.m. local time.

FOO FIGHTERS European "Take Cover Tour 2026" dates:

June 10 - Oslo, Norway @ Unity Arena

June 12 - Stockholm, Sweden @ Strawberry Arena

June 15 - Warsaw, Poland @ PGE Narodowy

June 17 - Munich, Germany @ Allianz Arena

June 19 - Paris, France @ Paris La Défense Arena

June 25 - Liverpool, UK @ Anfield Stadium

June 27 - Liverpool, UK @ Anfield Stadium

July 01 - Berlin, Germany @ Olympiastadion

July 03 - Vienna, Austria @ Ernst-Happel-Stadium

July 05 - Milan, Italy @ I‑Days

July 08 - Madrid, Spain @ Mad Cool Festival

July 10 - Oeiras, Portugal @ NOS Alive Festival

Last month, FOO FIGHTERS confirmed their first stadium tour since the massive 2023-2024 "Everything Or Nothing At All" run that sold out football and baseball fields the world over. Kicking off August 4, 2026 at Rogers Stadium in Toronto, the new tour will see FOO FIGHTERS bringing the maximum volume euphoria of the band's recent surprise U.S. club gigs and overseas outdoor / arena spectaculars to a total of 12 North American cities, concluding September 26, 2026 at Las Vegas's Allegiant Stadium. QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE will be direct support on all dates except September 12 in Fargo.

October 23 also saw the release of a new FOO FIGHTERS song, "Asking For A Friend". The track was a follow-up to the previous standalone single, "Today's Song".

FOO FIGHTERS played their first concert with new drummer Ilan Rubin on September 13 at the Fremont Theater in San Luis Obispo, California.

The Grohl-fronted outfit announced the surprise show the day before, revealing that it would play an all-ages gig at the 900-capacity venue, marking the band's first official performance with Rubin, the former NINE INCH NAILS drummer who joined the FOO FIGHTERS earlier this year.

At one point, Grohl introduced Rubin from the stage. "Everybody else has said it," Dave said. "I finally get the opportunity to say, 'Ladies and gentlemen, will you please welcome…' The most badass motherfucker, Ilan Rubin, is playing drums in the FOO FIGHTERS right now. It's official. You can stamp the passport."

Prior to the San Luis Obispo concert, FOO FIGHTERS had been off the road since September 2024.

FOO FIGHTERS announced Rubin as their new drummer this past July.

Rubin was inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame with NINE INCH NAILS in 2020.

Rubin stepped into the FOO FIGHTERS as the replacement for Josh Freese, who was fired from the group in May. Freese, meanwhile, who was the NAILS' touring drummer from 2005 to 2008, returned to the band earlier this summer.

Two years after he was recruited to fill the vacancy left by the late Taylor Hawkins, Freese shared a statement on Instagram on May 16 in which he said the FOO FIGHTERS called him earlier that week to let him know that they had decided "to go in a different direction with their drummer." Freese added, "No reason was given."

Rubin played with NINE INCH NAILS from 2008 to 2009, and again from 2013 until his latest exit. Rubin is also a member of Tom DeLonge's band ANGELS & AIRWAVES, and has played with Danny Elfman. He also recorded solo albums under the name THE NEW REGIME.

FOO FIGHTERS' 11th album, "But Here We Are", was released in June 2023 on Roswell/RCA.

Hawkins tragically passed away in March 2022 at the age of 50.

Hawkins was found dead in a hotel room in Colombia, shortly before FOO FIGHTERS were due to play a festival in Bogotá. No cause of death was ever announced.

Hawkins had been the FOO FIGHTERS drummer for 25 years, taking over from original drummer William Goldsmith in 1997.

FOO FIGHTERS staged two tribute concerts in honor of Hawkins. The first tribute concert took place September 3, 2022 at London's Wembley Stadium. A Los Angeles concert was held on September 27, 2022 and raised money for Musicares and Music Support charities and served as a farewell party for Hawkins's adopted hometown.

Other notable tributes to come in the months following Hawkins's death included a segment at the 2022 Grammy Awards, a drum circle in Taylor's hometown, and a live performance of the FOO FIGHTERS song "My Hero" by more than 1,000 musicians.

Photo credit: Elizabeth Miranda