FOO FIGHTERS Cut New York City Concert Short Due to 'Dangerous Weather'

July 18, 2024

FOO FIGHTERS were forced to cut short their concert at Citi Field in Queens, New York Wednesday night (July 17) due to severe weather in the area.

"We are so disappointed that we were unable to play our full set for tonight's fantastic crowd at Citi Field," the Dave Grohl-fronted outfit wrote on social media. "But the safety of our fans, the crew and everyone working in the stadium comes first, so when it was determined that there was no safe way to continue the show in this dangerous weather, we had no choice but to call it a night."

FOO FIGHTERS added: "We're grateful for every second we were able to play for you and looking forward to seeing you again — maybe as soon as Friday!"

FOO FIGHTERS reportedly managed to get through 13 songs out of a setlist that is normally almost twice as long. While introducing "Learn To Fly", Grohl addressed the crowd, saying "there's some lightning and shit like that" and vowing to play "as much as we can until someone says it's not safe for you." He later asked the audience if and the rest of the FOO FIGHTERS should play "one more" song, before saying, "All right, here's what we're gonna do. We're gonna do one more. That's it. We're gonna do one more, we're gonna wait this fuckin' shit out… If we can come back, you fuckin' know we will, right?"

FOO FIGHTERS then launched into the first notes of "Everlong", often reserved for their final song of the night, before Grohl was forced to end the show.

"We just got called," Dave told the crowd 33 seconds into the song, according to footage posted on social media.

Citi Field posted a message to X at 10:30 p.m. announcing, "unfortunately due to the continued presence of lightning in the area, tonight's show has concluded. Please exit the venue and have a safe night."

Fans reportedly paid between $60 and $120 to park at Citi Field for the show, which was advertised as "rain or shine."

Ticket prices started from $80 for a limited side view of the stage, which was set up in the ballpark's outfield.

FOO FIGHTERS are scheduled to play Citi Field again on Friday (July 19). The band's "Everything Or Nothing At All" tour will then continue to Boston, Massachusetts's Fenway Park on Sunday (July 21),Hersheypark Stadium in Hershey, Pennsylvania on July 23 and Great American Ballpark in Cincinnati, Ohio on July 25.

