FOO FIGHTERS, GREEN DAY, TOOL, AVENGED SEVENFOLD, GODSMACK, PANTERA, Others Confirmed For 2023 LOUDER THAN LIFE Festival

After cementing its title as America's biggest rock festival with a record-breaking attendance in 2022, Louder Than Life returns bigger and better than ever September 21-24, 2023 to Highland Festival Grounds at the Kentucky Exposition Center in Louisville, Kentucky.

One of the top music events of the year, Louder Than Life will feature performances from a spectacular list of rock artists, including FOO FIGHTERS, GREEN DAY, TOOL, AVENGED SEVENFOLD, GODSMACK, PANTERA, QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE, WEEZER, LIMP BIZKIT, MEGADETH, TURNSTILE, RANCID, FALLING IN REVERSE, 311, PIERCE THE VEIL, RUN THE JEWELS, COREY TAYLOR, COHEED AND CAMBRIA, ROYAL BLOOD, PARKWAY DRIVE, BAD OMENS, BABYMETAL and many more.

Louder Than Life is produced by Danny Wimmer Presents and features performances from more than 100 music acts on five stages, along with Louisville's finest spirits and top local cuisine. The 2022 festival was named Consequence's Festival Of The Year.

"The fans spoke and we listened! The FOO FIGHTERS, GREEN DAY, TOOL and AVENGED SEVENFOLD were our most fan-requested bands for 2023, so being able to deliver this massive lineup to them is so special," says Danny Wimmer, founder of Danny Wimmer Presents. "Louder Than Life and Bourbon & Beyond (Sept 14-17) are the eight biggest days in music and it's all happening in Louisville this September. Can't wait to see you there!"

Cleo Battle, president and CEO of Louisville Tourism, said: "Louder Than Life always delivers a huge weekend and is one of the top economic events annually for Louisville, further cementing the city as a top destination for music festivals. Bourbon City loves welcoming fans for America's Biggest Rock Festival, inviting them to experience the city's Southern hospitality, area attractions and of course urban bourbon experiences. We've seen this weekend continue to grow throughout the longtime partnership with festival organizers Danny Wimmer Presents and look forward to celebrating our ninth year hosting Louder Than Life this September."

The daily music lineup for Louder Than Life is as follows:

Thursday, September 21:

FOO FIGHTERS

WEEZER

RANCID

311

COHEED AND CAMBRIA

ROYAL BLOOD

CODE ORANGE

WHITE REAPER

L7

DEAFHEAVEN

NOTHING BUT THIEVES

SUECO

MOVEMENTS

THE BRONX

NOTHING, NOWHERE.

MANNEQUIN PUSSY

BEAUTY SCHOOL DROPOUT

PINKSHIFT

BOB VYLAN

STARCRAWLER

STARBENDERS

KYNG

TIGERCUB

SEEYOUSPACECOWBOY

GUERILLA WARFARE

ASAVA

Friday, September 22:

TOOL

GODSMACK

LIMP BIZKIT

MEGADETH

COREY TAYLOR

DANCE GAVIN DANCE

BAD OMENS

WAGE WAR

AVATAR

FEVER 333

KITTIE

ENTER SHIKARI

MISS MAY I

FAME ON FIRE

DEAD POET SOCIETY

RAIN CITY DRIVE

AUSTIN MEADE

SIM

TALLAH

CASSYETTE

TEN56.

HANABIE.

GNOME

FOX LAKE

WIDOW7

LUNA AURA

Saturday, September 23:

AVENGED SEVENFOLD

PANTERA

FALLING IN REVERSE

PIERCE THE VEIL

PARKWAY DRIVE

BABYMETAL

ASKING ALEXANDRIA

DETHKLOK

THE HU

THE AMITY AFFLICTION

MEMPHIS MAY FIRE

SUICIDE SILENCE

SLEEP TOKEN

WHITECHAPEL

ZERO 9:36

GIDEON

STRANGE KIDS

DRAGGED UNDER

JESUS PIECE

AFTERLIFE

ANOTHER DAY DAWNS

ITHACA

DEVIL'S CUT

REACH NYC

FEAST FOR THE CROWS

DISSONATION

Sunday, September 24:

GREEN DAY

QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE

TURNSTILE

RUN THE JEWELS

FLOGGING MOLLY

THE INTERRUPTERS

AWOLNATION

RIVAL SONS

BILLY TALENT

MAYDAY PARADE

YOU ME AT SIX

SENSES FAIL

VIAGRA BOYS

BOSTON MANOR

DEATHBYROMY

JEHNNY BETH

THE EMO NIGHT TOUR

CALL ME KARIZMA

RYAN OAKES

THOUSAND BELOW

HOLY WARS

REDDSTAR

LETDOWN.

AS YOU WERE

DEATH VALLEY DREAMS

JVK

Louder Than Life will be hosted by Jose "Metal Ambassador" Mangin.

Single day and weekend General Admission and VIP passes, as well as weekend Angel's Envy Top Shelf VIP passes for Louder Than Life are on sale now starting as low as $10 down. Bundled pass plus hotel packages are also available via our partners at Fuse. Camping passes are sold out.

A record number of passes have been sold during the early bird sales period so fans are encouraged to act fast to guarantee lowest level pricing and availability.

Fans who are interested in celebrating back-to-back weekends in Louisville at both Louder Than Life and Bourbon & Beyond the weekend prior (September 14-17) can purchase an Exacta Pass for less than $60 per festival day (Exacta Pass starts at $459.99 plus fees).

In 2022, 275,000 fans turned out for the back-to-back DWP festivals, creating over $43 million in local economic impact, an attendance boom at all bourbon distilleries along the urban bourbon trail, and more than 50,000 hotel nights.

The Highland Festival Grounds at Kentucky Exposition Center are located at 937 Phillips Lane in Louisville, Kentucky.

Louder Than Life is produced by Los Angeles-based Danny Wimmer Presents, one of the largest independent producers of destination music festivals in America. Additional DWP events in 2023 will include Aftershock, Bourbon & Beyond, GoldenSky Country Music Festival, Inkcarceration Music & Tattoo Festival, Sonic Temple Art + Music Festival and Welcome To Rockville.

For more information, visit louderthanlifefestival.com.