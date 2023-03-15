FOO FIGHTERS, GREEN DAY, TOOL, AVENGED SEVENFOLD, GODSMACK, PANTERA, Others Confirmed For 2023 LOUDER THAN LIFE Festival

FOO FIGHTERS, GREEN DAY, TOOL, AVENGED SEVENFOLD, GODSMACK, PANTERA, Others Confirmed For 2023 LOUDER THAN LIFE FestivalMarch 15, 2023
After cementing its title as America's biggest rock festival with a record-breaking attendance in 2022, Louder Than Life returns bigger and better than ever September 21-24, 2023 to Highland Festival Grounds at the Kentucky Exposition Center in Louisville, Kentucky.
One of the top music events of the year, Louder Than Life will feature performances from a spectacular list of rock artists, including FOO FIGHTERS, GREEN DAY, TOOL, AVENGED SEVENFOLD, GODSMACK, PANTERA, QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE, WEEZER, LIMP BIZKIT, MEGADETH, TURNSTILE, RANCID, FALLING IN REVERSE, 311, PIERCE THE VEIL, RUN THE JEWELS, COREY TAYLOR, COHEED AND CAMBRIA, ROYAL BLOOD, PARKWAY DRIVE, BAD OMENS, BABYMETAL and many more.
Louder Than Life is produced by Danny Wimmer Presents and features performances from more than 100 music acts on five stages, along with Louisville's finest spirits and top local cuisine. The 2022 festival was named Consequence's Festival Of The Year.
"The fans spoke and we listened! The FOO FIGHTERS, GREEN DAY, TOOL and AVENGED SEVENFOLD were our most fan-requested bands for 2023, so being able to deliver this massive lineup to them is so special," says Danny Wimmer, founder of Danny Wimmer Presents. "Louder Than Life and Bourbon & Beyond (Sept 14-17) are the eight biggest days in music and it's all happening in Louisville this September. Can't wait to see you there!"
Cleo Battle, president and CEO of Louisville Tourism, said: "Louder Than Life always delivers a huge weekend and is one of the top economic events annually for Louisville, further cementing the city as a top destination for music festivals. Bourbon City loves welcoming fans for America's Biggest Rock Festival, inviting them to experience the city's Southern hospitality, area attractions and of course urban bourbon experiences. We've seen this weekend continue to grow throughout the longtime partnership with festival organizers Danny Wimmer Presents and look forward to celebrating our ninth year hosting Louder Than Life this September."
The daily music lineup for Louder Than Life is as follows:
Thursday, September 21:
FOO FIGHTERS
WEEZER
RANCID
311
COHEED AND CAMBRIA
ROYAL BLOOD
CODE ORANGE
WHITE REAPER
L7
DEAFHEAVEN
NOTHING BUT THIEVES
SUECO
MOVEMENTS
THE BRONX
NOTHING, NOWHERE.
MANNEQUIN PUSSY
BEAUTY SCHOOL DROPOUT
PINKSHIFT
BOB VYLAN
STARCRAWLER
STARBENDERS
KYNG
TIGERCUB
SEEYOUSPACECOWBOY
GUERILLA WARFARE
ASAVA
Friday, September 22:
TOOL
GODSMACK
LIMP BIZKIT
MEGADETH
COREY TAYLOR
DANCE GAVIN DANCE
BAD OMENS
WAGE WAR
AVATAR
FEVER 333
KITTIE
ENTER SHIKARI
MISS MAY I
FAME ON FIRE
DEAD POET SOCIETY
RAIN CITY DRIVE
AUSTIN MEADE
SIM
TALLAH
CASSYETTE
TEN56.
HANABIE.
GNOME
FOX LAKE
WIDOW7
LUNA AURA
Saturday, September 23:
AVENGED SEVENFOLD
PANTERA
FALLING IN REVERSE
PIERCE THE VEIL
PARKWAY DRIVE
BABYMETAL
ASKING ALEXANDRIA
DETHKLOK
THE HU
THE AMITY AFFLICTION
MEMPHIS MAY FIRE
SUICIDE SILENCE
SLEEP TOKEN
WHITECHAPEL
ZERO 9:36
GIDEON
STRANGE KIDS
DRAGGED UNDER
JESUS PIECE
AFTERLIFE
ANOTHER DAY DAWNS
ITHACA
DEVIL'S CUT
REACH NYC
FEAST FOR THE CROWS
DISSONATION
Sunday, September 24:
GREEN DAY
QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE
TURNSTILE
RUN THE JEWELS
FLOGGING MOLLY
THE INTERRUPTERS
AWOLNATION
RIVAL SONS
BILLY TALENT
MAYDAY PARADE
YOU ME AT SIX
SENSES FAIL
VIAGRA BOYS
BOSTON MANOR
DEATHBYROMY
JEHNNY BETH
THE EMO NIGHT TOUR
CALL ME KARIZMA
RYAN OAKES
THOUSAND BELOW
HOLY WARS
REDDSTAR
LETDOWN.
AS YOU WERE
DEATH VALLEY DREAMS
JVK
Louder Than Life will be hosted by Jose "Metal Ambassador" Mangin.
Single day and weekend General Admission and VIP passes, as well as weekend Angel's Envy Top Shelf VIP passes for Louder Than Life are on sale now starting as low as $10 down. Bundled pass plus hotel packages are also available via our partners at Fuse. Camping passes are sold out.
A record number of passes have been sold during the early bird sales period so fans are encouraged to act fast to guarantee lowest level pricing and availability.
Fans who are interested in celebrating back-to-back weekends in Louisville at both Louder Than Life and Bourbon & Beyond the weekend prior (September 14-17) can purchase an Exacta Pass for less than $60 per festival day (Exacta Pass starts at $459.99 plus fees).
In 2022, 275,000 fans turned out for the back-to-back DWP festivals, creating over $43 million in local economic impact, an attendance boom at all bourbon distilleries along the urban bourbon trail, and more than 50,000 hotel nights.
The Highland Festival Grounds at Kentucky Exposition Center are located at 937 Phillips Lane in Louisville, Kentucky.
Louder Than Life is produced by Los Angeles-based Danny Wimmer Presents, one of the largest independent producers of destination music festivals in America. Additional DWP events in 2023 will include Aftershock, Bourbon & Beyond, GoldenSky Country Music Festival, Inkcarceration Music & Tattoo Festival, Sonic Temple Art + Music Festival and Welcome To Rockville.
For more information, visit louderthanlifefestival.com.
