FOO FIGHTERS, TOOL, AVENGED SEVENFOLD And KISS To Headline This Year's SONIC TEMPLE ART & MUSIC FESTIVAL

After a three-year hiatus, Sonic Temple Art & Music Festival returns to its home at the heartbeat of rock, the Historic Crew Stadium in Columbus, Ohio, Memorial Day Weekend — May 25-28, 2023 — with a spectacular lineup of rock heavyweights that make Sonic Temple's comeback one of the most anticipated events of the 2023 festival season.

The lineup includes headliners FOO FIGHTERS, TOOL, AVENGED SEVENFOLD and KISS, along with top rock artists GODSMACK, ROB ZOMBIE, QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE, DEFTONES, FALLING IN REVERSE, CHEVELLE, PUSCIFER, BEARTOOTH, I PREVAIL, JAWBREAKER, SUBLIME WITH ROME, BULLET FOR MY VALENTINE, THE PRETTY RECKLESS, PENNYWISE, TRIVIUM, BLACK VEIL BRIDES and many more.

Sonic Temple Art & Music Festival is produced by Danny Wimmer Presents and will also feature creative elements designed by acclaimed artist Shepard Fairey. Jose "Metal Ambassador" Mangin will host the event with on-stage appearances and fan meet-and-greets.

"We've always enjoyed playing Historic Crew Stadium in Columbus and are excited to be a part of this year's Sonic Temple," says M. Shadows of AVENGED SEVENFOLD. "It'll be a blast to share the stage with TOOL, FOO FIGHTERS and others, we can't wait to see and play for all of our amazing fans again."

"It's great to be coming back to Columbus," adds Danny Wimmer, founder of Danny Wimmer Presents. "FOO FIGHTERS, TOOL, AVENGED SEVENFOLD, KISS plus 75 more, it's our biggest lineup ever! There is so much history at Historic Crew Stadium, it truly is the heartbeat of rock for many of us...the excitement surrounding the return of Sonic Temple is unparalleled!"

"We are thrilled that DWP and Sonic Temple are returning to Historic Crew Stadium this year for what will be an enhanced and electric, four-day atmosphere," said Columbus Crew president of business operations Kristin Bernert. "We look forward to opening our doors to fans of the amazing acts in this year's lineup to a place that has long been synonymous with energy and fun in Central Ohio."

The daily music lineup for Sonic Temple is as follows:

Thursday, May 25:

TOOL

GODSMACK

BEARTOOTH

BULLET FOR MY VALENTINE

PENNYWISE

BAD OMENS

SUICIDAL TENDENCIES

FEVER 333

ANTI-FLAG

JOEY VALENCE & BRAE

BONES UK

HO99O9

THE WARNING

OXYMORRONS

ANGEL DU$T

BLOODYWOOD

WARGASM

MALEVOLENCE

BASTARDANE

OTTTO

Friday, May 26:

AVENGED SEVENFOLD

QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE

CHEVELLE

I PREVAIL

KNOCKED LOOSE

SLEEPING WITH SIRENS

BADFLOWER

DOROTHY

BLACK STONE CHERRY

CONVERGE

BORN OF OSIRIS

BAND-MAID

LILITH CZAR

DES ROCS

MOTHICA

FAME ON FIRE

DAYSEEKER

VENDED

MIKE'S DEAD

Saturday, May 27:

KISS

ROB ZOMBIE

FALLING IN REVERSE

PUSCIFER

TRIVIUM

BLACK VEIL BRIDES

RIVAL SONS

YELAWOLF PRESENTS: SOMETIMES Y

AVATAR

SENSES FAIL

FROM ASHES TO NEW

GIOVANNIE & THE HIRED GUNS

BRUTUS

DEAD POET SOCIETY

THE VIOLENT

POINT NORTH

TALLAH

VARIALS

TIGERCUB

CAPITAL THEATRE

Sunday, May 28:

FOO FIGHTERS

DEFTONES

SUBLIME WITH ROME

JAWBREAKER

THE PRETTY RECKLESS

AWOLNATION

NOTHING MORE

GRANDSON

WHITE REAPER

FILTER

AYRON JONES

THE BRONX

POORSTACY

ZERO 9:36

NEW YEARS DAY

NOVA TWINS

BOB VYLAN

AEIR

STARCRAWLER

An exclusive Sonic Temple presale for festival email subscribers begins Wednesday, January 11 at 10:00 a.m. ET. Fans who sign up for the Sonic Temple e-mail list before 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 10 will receive a dedicated code providing the first chance to buy festival passes. Fans can sign-up to get first access for the Early Bird presale by going to this location.

Sonic Temple passes go on sale to the general public on Friday, January 13 at noon ET. New passes in 2023 include Stadium VIP and the Columbus Owner's Club (4-day pass). Returning pass options include Field GA, Field VIP and Stadium GA — all available as weekend or single day passes.

Prices start as low as $109.99 + fees. And through January 31, passes can be purchased for only $10 down, with layaway payments amortized evenly through April. Passes are also available at DWPSonic.com with "buy now pay later" via ShopPay.

Columbus Owner's Club members will enjoy the ultimate VIP experience, including access to the field and dedicated seating in the stadium bowl; air-conditioned lounge with private hosted bar, comfortable seating, and

live audio and video of the main stage; complimentary hor d'oeuvres during lunch and dinner hours; dedicated festival merchandise booth; dedicated WiFi; air-conditioned, flushable restrooms; dedicated guest services staff;

priority festival entrance lanes; premium parking and more.

In addition to festival admission passes, onsite parking, hotel packages and 300 weekend RV camping passes will be available during the presale window. Any remaining passes, parking, hotel packages and camping will be

available for purchase during the general on-sale which begins Friday, January 13 at noon ET.

For more information on Sonic Temple Art & Music Festival, visit

sonictemplefestival.com.