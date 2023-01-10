FOO FIGHTERS, TOOL, AVENGED SEVENFOLD And KISS To Headline This Year's SONIC TEMPLE ART & MUSIC FESTIVAL

FOO FIGHTERS, TOOL, AVENGED SEVENFOLD And KISS To Headline This Year's SONIC TEMPLE ART & MUSIC FESTIVALJanuary 10, 2023
After a three-year hiatus, Sonic Temple Art & Music Festival returns to its home at the heartbeat of rock, the Historic Crew Stadium in Columbus, Ohio, Memorial Day Weekend — May 25-28, 2023 — with a spectacular lineup of rock heavyweights that make Sonic Temple's comeback one of the most anticipated events of the 2023 festival season.
The lineup includes headliners FOO FIGHTERS, TOOL, AVENGED SEVENFOLD and KISS, along with top rock artists GODSMACK, ROB ZOMBIE, QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE, DEFTONES, FALLING IN REVERSE, CHEVELLE, PUSCIFER, BEARTOOTH, I PREVAIL, JAWBREAKER, SUBLIME WITH ROME, BULLET FOR MY VALENTINE, THE PRETTY RECKLESS, PENNYWISE, TRIVIUM, BLACK VEIL BRIDES and many more.
Sonic Temple Art & Music Festival is produced by Danny Wimmer Presents and will also feature creative elements designed by acclaimed artist Shepard Fairey. Jose "Metal Ambassador" Mangin will host the event with on-stage appearances and fan meet-and-greets.
"We've always enjoyed playing Historic Crew Stadium in Columbus and are excited to be a part of this year's Sonic Temple," says M. Shadows of AVENGED SEVENFOLD. "It'll be a blast to share the stage with TOOL, FOO FIGHTERS and others, we can't wait to see and play for all of our amazing fans again."
"It's great to be coming back to Columbus," adds Danny Wimmer, founder of Danny Wimmer Presents. "FOO FIGHTERS, TOOL, AVENGED SEVENFOLD, KISS plus 75 more, it's our biggest lineup ever! There is so much history at Historic Crew Stadium, it truly is the heartbeat of rock for many of us...the excitement surrounding the return of Sonic Temple is unparalleled!"
"We are thrilled that DWP and Sonic Temple are returning to Historic Crew Stadium this year for what will be an enhanced and electric, four-day atmosphere," said Columbus Crew president of business operations Kristin Bernert. "We look forward to opening our doors to fans of the amazing acts in this year's lineup to a place that has long been synonymous with energy and fun in Central Ohio."
The daily music lineup for Sonic Temple is as follows:
Thursday, May 25:
TOOL
GODSMACK
BEARTOOTH
BULLET FOR MY VALENTINE
PENNYWISE
BAD OMENS
SUICIDAL TENDENCIES
FEVER 333
ANTI-FLAG
JOEY VALENCE & BRAE
BONES UK
HO99O9
THE WARNING
OXYMORRONS
ANGEL DU$T
BLOODYWOOD
WARGASM
MALEVOLENCE
BASTARDANE
OTTTO
Friday, May 26:
AVENGED SEVENFOLD
QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE
CHEVELLE
I PREVAIL
KNOCKED LOOSE
SLEEPING WITH SIRENS
BADFLOWER
DOROTHY
BLACK STONE CHERRY
CONVERGE
BORN OF OSIRIS
BAND-MAID
LILITH CZAR
DES ROCS
MOTHICA
FAME ON FIRE
DAYSEEKER
VENDED
MIKE'S DEAD
Saturday, May 27:
KISS
ROB ZOMBIE
FALLING IN REVERSE
PUSCIFER
TRIVIUM
BLACK VEIL BRIDES
RIVAL SONS
YELAWOLF PRESENTS: SOMETIMES Y
AVATAR
SENSES FAIL
FROM ASHES TO NEW
GIOVANNIE & THE HIRED GUNS
BRUTUS
DEAD POET SOCIETY
THE VIOLENT
POINT NORTH
TALLAH
VARIALS
TIGERCUB
CAPITAL THEATRE
Sunday, May 28:
FOO FIGHTERS
DEFTONES
SUBLIME WITH ROME
JAWBREAKER
THE PRETTY RECKLESS
AWOLNATION
NOTHING MORE
GRANDSON
WHITE REAPER
FILTER
AYRON JONES
THE BRONX
POORSTACY
ZERO 9:36
NEW YEARS DAY
NOVA TWINS
BOB VYLAN
AEIR
STARCRAWLER
An exclusive Sonic Temple presale for festival email subscribers begins Wednesday, January 11 at 10:00 a.m. ET. Fans who sign up for the Sonic Temple e-mail list before 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 10 will receive a dedicated code providing the first chance to buy festival passes. Fans can sign-up to get first access for the Early Bird presale by going to this location.
Sonic Temple passes go on sale to the general public on Friday, January 13 at noon ET. New passes in 2023 include Stadium VIP and the Columbus Owner's Club (4-day pass). Returning pass options include Field GA, Field VIP and Stadium GA — all available as weekend or single day passes.
Prices start as low as $109.99 + fees. And through January 31, passes can be purchased for only $10 down, with layaway payments amortized evenly through April. Passes are also available at DWPSonic.com with "buy now pay later" via ShopPay.
Columbus Owner's Club members will enjoy the ultimate VIP experience, including access to the field and dedicated seating in the stadium bowl; air-conditioned lounge with private hosted bar, comfortable seating, and
live audio and video of the main stage; complimentary hor d'oeuvres during lunch and dinner hours; dedicated festival merchandise booth; dedicated WiFi; air-conditioned, flushable restrooms; dedicated guest services staff;
priority festival entrance lanes; premium parking and more.
In addition to festival admission passes, onsite parking, hotel packages and 300 weekend RV camping passes will be available during the presale window. Any remaining passes, parking, hotel packages and camping will be
available for purchase during the general on-sale which begins Friday, January 13 at noon ET.
For more information on Sonic Temple Art & Music Festival, visit
sonictemplefestival.com.
Comments Disclaimer And Information