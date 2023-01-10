  • facebook
  • twitter
  • rss

FOO FIGHTERS, TOOL, AVENGED SEVENFOLD And KISS To Headline This Year's SONIC TEMPLE ART & MUSIC FESTIVAL

January 10, 2023

After a three-year hiatus, Sonic Temple Art & Music Festival returns to its home at the heartbeat of rock, the Historic Crew Stadium in Columbus, Ohio, Memorial Day Weekend — May 25-28, 2023 — with a spectacular lineup of rock heavyweights that make Sonic Temple's comeback one of the most anticipated events of the 2023 festival season.

The lineup includes headliners FOO FIGHTERS, TOOL, AVENGED SEVENFOLD and KISS, along with top rock artists GODSMACK, ROB ZOMBIE, QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE, DEFTONES, FALLING IN REVERSE, CHEVELLE, PUSCIFER, BEARTOOTH, I PREVAIL, JAWBREAKER, SUBLIME WITH ROME, BULLET FOR MY VALENTINE, THE PRETTY RECKLESS, PENNYWISE, TRIVIUM, BLACK VEIL BRIDES and many more.

Sonic Temple Art & Music Festival is produced by Danny Wimmer Presents and will also feature creative elements designed by acclaimed artist Shepard Fairey. Jose "Metal Ambassador" Mangin will host the event with on-stage appearances and fan meet-and-greets.

"We've always enjoyed playing Historic Crew Stadium in Columbus and are excited to be a part of this year's Sonic Temple," says M. Shadows of AVENGED SEVENFOLD. "It'll be a blast to share the stage with TOOL, FOO FIGHTERS and others, we can't wait to see and play for all of our amazing fans again."

"It's great to be coming back to Columbus," adds Danny Wimmer, founder of Danny Wimmer Presents. "FOO FIGHTERS, TOOL, AVENGED SEVENFOLD, KISS plus 75 more, it's our biggest lineup ever! There is so much history at Historic Crew Stadium, it truly is the heartbeat of rock for many of us...the excitement surrounding the return of Sonic Temple is unparalleled!"

"We are thrilled that DWP and Sonic Temple are returning to Historic Crew Stadium this year for what will be an enhanced and electric, four-day atmosphere," said Columbus Crew president of business operations Kristin Bernert. "We look forward to opening our doors to fans of the amazing acts in this year's lineup to a place that has long been synonymous with energy and fun in Central Ohio."

The daily music lineup for Sonic Temple is as follows:

Thursday, May 25:

TOOL
GODSMACK
BEARTOOTH
BULLET FOR MY VALENTINE
PENNYWISE
BAD OMENS
SUICIDAL TENDENCIES
FEVER 333
ANTI-FLAG
JOEY VALENCE & BRAE
BONES UK
HO99O9
THE WARNING
OXYMORRONS
ANGEL DU$T
BLOODYWOOD
WARGASM
MALEVOLENCE
BASTARDANE
OTTTO

Friday, May 26:

AVENGED SEVENFOLD
QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE
CHEVELLE
I PREVAIL
KNOCKED LOOSE
SLEEPING WITH SIRENS
BADFLOWER
DOROTHY
BLACK STONE CHERRY
CONVERGE
BORN OF OSIRIS
BAND-MAID
LILITH CZAR
DES ROCS
MOTHICA
FAME ON FIRE
DAYSEEKER
VENDED
MIKE'S DEAD

Saturday, May 27:

KISS
ROB ZOMBIE
FALLING IN REVERSE
PUSCIFER
TRIVIUM
BLACK VEIL BRIDES
RIVAL SONS
YELAWOLF PRESENTS: SOMETIMES Y
AVATAR
SENSES FAIL
FROM ASHES TO NEW
GIOVANNIE & THE HIRED GUNS
BRUTUS
DEAD POET SOCIETY
THE VIOLENT
POINT NORTH
TALLAH
VARIALS
TIGERCUB
CAPITAL THEATRE

Sunday, May 28:

FOO FIGHTERS
DEFTONES
SUBLIME WITH ROME
JAWBREAKER
THE PRETTY RECKLESS
AWOLNATION
NOTHING MORE
GRANDSON
WHITE REAPER
FILTER
AYRON JONES
THE BRONX
POORSTACY
ZERO 9:36
NEW YEARS DAY
NOVA TWINS
BOB VYLAN
AEIR
STARCRAWLER

An exclusive Sonic Temple presale for festival email subscribers begins Wednesday, January 11 at 10:00 a.m. ET. Fans who sign up for the Sonic Temple e-mail list before 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 10 will receive a dedicated code providing the first chance to buy festival passes. Fans can sign-up to get first access for the Early Bird presale by going to this location.

Sonic Temple passes go on sale to the general public on Friday, January 13 at noon ET. New passes in 2023 include Stadium VIP and the Columbus Owner's Club (4-day pass). Returning pass options include Field GA, Field VIP and Stadium GA — all available as weekend or single day passes.

Prices start as low as $109.99 + fees. And through January 31, passes can be purchased for only $10 down, with layaway payments amortized evenly through April. Passes are also available at DWPSonic.com with "buy now pay later" via ShopPay.

Columbus Owner's Club members will enjoy the ultimate VIP experience, including access to the field and dedicated seating in the stadium bowl; air-conditioned lounge with private hosted bar, comfortable seating, and
live audio and video of the main stage; complimentary hor d'oeuvres during lunch and dinner hours; dedicated festival merchandise booth; dedicated WiFi; air-conditioned, flushable restrooms; dedicated guest services staff;
priority festival entrance lanes; premium parking and more.

In addition to festival admission passes, onsite parking, hotel packages and 300 weekend RV camping passes will be available during the presale window. Any remaining passes, parking, hotel packages and camping will be
available for purchase during the general on-sale which begins Friday, January 13 at noon ET.

For more information on Sonic Temple Art & Music Festival, visit
sonictemplefestival.com.

Find more on Foo fighters
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • reddit
  • email

Comments Disclaimer And Information

BLABBERMOUTH.NET uses the Facebook Comments plugin to let people comment on content on the site using their Facebook account. The comments reside on Facebook servers and are not stored on BLABBERMOUTH.NET. To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).