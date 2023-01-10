FOO FIGHTERS To Co-Headline 2023 BOSTON CALLING Festival

Boston Calling, the acclaimed annual three-day music festival taking place Memorial Day Weekend, May 26 – 28, 2023 in Allston, Massachusetts, has announces its 2023 lineup today. Headlining the festival on Friday, May 26 are Rock And Roll Hall Of Famers FOO FIGHTERS; THE LUMINEERS, the soulful alt-folk hit makers from Denver, Colorado, will headline Saturday, May 27; and alt-rock darlings PARAMORE, who are soon to release their upcoming sixth studio album, This is Why, will bring their energetic headlining set to Boston Calling on Sunday, May 28.

These renowned acts will top an incredible lineup of over 50 performers, including 20 artists with local ties. Rounding out the weekend are a slate of artists, ranging from breakout stars to heavy hitters, including seven-time Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter Alanis Morissette, playing her first show in Boston since 2012, influential art-punk trio YEAH YEAH YEAHS, and the pounding hard rock of QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE. Joining these acts on this year's lineup are THE NATIONAL, NOAH KAHAN, BLEACHERS, NIALL HORAN, THE FLAMING LIPS, KING GIZZARD and THE LIZARD WIZARD, MT. JOY, MAREN MORRIS, and many more.

The weekend also offers festivalgoers the chance to fall in love with new sounds, a Boston Calling hallmark since the festival's debut in 2013. Look for CHELSEA CUTLER, LÉON, FLETCHER, 070 SHAKE, TEDDY SWIMS, JOY OLADOKUN, THE LINDA LINDAS, THE BEACHES, BRUTUS, GENESIS OWUSU, THE ACES, to name just a few.

Boston Calling will once again champion New England artists, featuring 20 acts this year with local ties who are performing on both the festival's local and main stages throughout the weekend. Exciting area talents include NEEMZ, Q-TIP BANDITS, GA-20, JUICE, ALISA AMADOR, MINT GREEN, BLUE LIGHT BANDITS, ALI MCGUIRK, CORAL MOONS, ACTOR OBSERVER, WORKMAN SONG, BRANDIE BLAZE, COUCH, LITTLE FUSS, NAJEE JANEY, SUMMER CULT, SORRY MOM and CHRYSALIS.

Boston Calling always proves to be an exceptional experience, from its iconic mix of musical performances to its commitment to new forms of entertainment and extensive food and drink offerings.

New to the festival this year is the GA+ experience. General Admission passholders can step up their experience and add the GA+ upgrade to their ticket to gain unlimited access to the festival's Thomas Tew VIP Reserve Lounge, an oasis within the festival including access to a cash bar featuring craft cocktails, plus an expanded beer and wine menu and complimentary water and soft drinks. There will be plenty of shade and seating to relax and escape the elements, as well as upgraded restrooms.

In addition to the full bars and unique comforts of the lounges, VIP and Platinum ticket holders will be treated to exclusive viewing areas within the VIP and Platinum sections. Also returning is Boston Calling's double-decker VIP experience with dramatic views of both the Red Stage and Green Stage. On top of access to all VIP amenities, Platinum pass holders also have an expanded viewing deck within the Platinum section where menus by some of Boston's best chefs will be served throughout each day. Finally, Platinum pass holders have exclusive access to a full specially priced bar featuring premium beer, fine wine and craft cocktails, a daily gifting suite with complimentary products, and a daily complimentary parking pass (3-day passholders only). Additional information on the festival's VIP and Platinum experiences can be found on Boston Calling's web site.

Specially priced presale 3-Day General Admission, GA+, VIP, and Platinum tickets, as well as Single Day General Admission, GA+, VIP and Platinum tickets are on sale this Thursday, January 12 at 10:00 a.m. ET.

For more information and to purchase, visit www.bostoncalling.com.