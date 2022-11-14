FOREIGNER Announces Farewell Tour

Legendary rockers FOREIGNER have announced their farewell tour. The trek is set to launch on July 6, 2023, at Atlanta's Ameris Bank Amphitheatre, the area's largest outdoor venue. For the first leg of the U.S. Live Nation-produced tour, FOREIGNER will be joined by LOVERBOY, one of the 1980s biggest hit makers. The spectacular show will thrill audiences with stellar performances of more than 20 combined chart-topping songs. Tickets go on sale on November 18, 2022 at LiveNation.com. The full routing can be found below.

FOREIGNER will continue its long-term initiative with the Grammy Museum Foundation to invite choirs to open the show with a live a cappella "Pitch Perfect" performance of classic rock songs. FOREIGNER will join radio partners across the country to create a contest for local choirs to win donations to their music programs. One winning choir will be selected at each show, and that choir will receive a grand prize of new musical equipment. For more details, please go to foreignerchoirs.com.

FOREIGNER leader and founder Mick Jones said: "Many years ago, I wrote a song called 'Feels Like The First Time', and today we are launching one last worldwide tour. We will be presenting a show that I know will have the same enthusiasm as our very first appearances. The tour will start this summer in America and we hope to get to every place that we have played over the last several years. While I'm sure our fans will have mixed feelings about the end of the road for the band, I know our shows are going to delight audiences everywhere."

Added FOREIGNER lead singer Kelly Hansen: "The time has come. We have more or less lived our lives on the road for almost eighteen years. We have always strived to give you our best and we intend to finish this the same way. FOREIGNER has a brilliant and increasingly demanding catalogue of songs to sing and I refuse to give them less than they deserve. So, we're going to finish strong. I want to make it very clear how grateful and appreciative we are to our audiences all over the world who have supported this band. I'm sure there may be occasions when we'll do some special appearances, but I think the time is coming for us to live off the road. Thank you all so much!"

Jones continues to elevate FOREIGNER's influence and guide the band to new horizons with his stylistic songwriting, indelible guitar hooks and multi-layered talents while Hansen, one of rock's greatest showmen, has led FOREIGNER into the digital age inspiring a whole new generation of fans. Bassist Jeff Pilson, Michael Bluestein on keyboards, guitarist Bruce Watson, Chris Frazier on drums and guitarist Luis Maldonado provide an unprecedented level of energy that has resulted in the re-emergence of the astounding music that speaks to FOREIGNER's enduring popularity. FOREIGNER has an extraordinary streaming and radio audience.

With more Top 10 hits than JOURNEY and ten multi-platinum albums, FOREIGNER is universally hailed as one of the most popular rock acts in the world with a formidable musical arsenal that continues to propel sold-out tours and album sales, now exceeding 80 million. Responsible for some of rock and roll's most enduring anthems, including "Juke Box Hero", "Cold As Ice", "Hot Blooded", "Waiting For A Girl Like You", "Feels Like The First Time", "Urgent", "Head Games", "Say You Will", "Dirty White Boy", "Long, Long Way From Home" and the worldwide No. 1 hit "I Want To Know What Love Is", FOREIGNER still rocks the charts more than 40 years into the game with massive airplay and continued Billboard Top 200 album success. Streams of FOREIGNER's hits are approaching 15 million per week.

A year and a half ago, Pilson said that he didn't know if FOREIGNER could continue once Jones has retired from performing with the band.

The only remaining original member of FOREIGNER, Jones suffered from some health issues beginning in 2011, eventually resulting in heart surgery in 2012. Ever since, it is never announced whether he will be appearing with the band for specific shows — it just depends how he is feeling.

Asked in an April 2021 interview with SiriusXM's "Trunk Nation With Eddie Trunk" if he had ever spoken to Jones about whether he wants FOREIGNER to exist as a touring entity even after he decides to stop playing with the band, Pilson — who has played bass for FOREIGNER since 2004 — said: "We've never talked specifics, and honestly, I don't actually think [Mick] even thinks in terms of specifics, because I know his desire is to remain involved with the band until the end. The only thing, like I say, I'm aware of for sure is that he'd like to stay involved as long as possible, and he would like it if that was the end of the band when he leaves. Nobody's been specific."

Three years ago, Mick said that he didn't know what FOREIGNER would do if he ever retired from the group. "We haven't really made any definite plans, or a master plan, or whatever you call it," he said. "As long as I feel good and I can play like I need to… We have a great band with the new guys, and I certainly think they would be capable of carrying it on. Who knows? At this point, I'm living in the present and not thinking about that too much. But in time, obviously, it'll be something we have to talk about."

After singer Lou Gramm left FOREIGNER in 2003, Jones took some time off before regrouping a couple years later with an entirely new lineup, featuring Hansen and Pilson, among others.

In 2018, Gramm revealed that he was retiring from touring as a solo artist. The vocalist made the announcement just months after he participated in FOREIGNER's "Double Vision: Then And Now" concerts, which featured current and original members of the band, including Jones, drummer Dennis Elliott, keyboardist Al Greenwood, bassist Rick Wills and guitarist/saxophonist Ian McDonald.

Gramm was the voice on FOREIGNER's biggest hits, including "Feels Like The First Time" and "Cold As Ice" from the band's eponymous debut in 1977, and later songs like "Hot Blooded" and "I Want To Know What Love Is".

FOREIGNER 2023 farewell tour dates:

July 06 - Alpharetta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

July 08 - West Palm Beach, FL - iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

July 09 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

July 11 - Nashville, TN - Ascend Amphitheatre

July 14 - Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP

July 18 - Kansas City, MO - Starlight Theatre

July 19 - St. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

July 21 - Indianapolis, IN - Ruoff Music Center

July 22 - Tinley Park, IL - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

July 24 - Cleveland, OH - Blossom Music Center

July 25 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage

July 28 - Darien Center, NY - Darien Lake Amphitheater

July 29 - Burgettstown, PA - The Pavilion at Star Lake

August 01 - Saratoga Springs, NY - Saratoga Performing Arts Center

August 02 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health at Jones Beach

August 04 - Gilford, NH - Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

August 05 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center

August 08 - Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

August 09 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion

August 11 - Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion

August 12 - Houston, TX - Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

August 14 - Austin, TX - Moody Center

August 16 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena

August 18 - Salt Lake City, UT - USANA Amphitheatre

August 20 - Phoenix, AZ - Ak-Chin Pavilion

August 21 - Irvine, CA - FivePoint Amphitheatre

August 23 - Wheatland, CA - Toyota Amphitheatre

August 24 - Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre

August 30 - Detroit, MI - Pine Knob Music Theater

September 01 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena

September 02 - Syracuse, NY - St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

September 03 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center