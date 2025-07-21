FOREIGNER Announces 'The Hits Unplugged' Benefit Concert

Legendary rock band FOREIGNER will appear in a one-night-only benefit concert on Friday, September 5, 2025 at Tilles Center for the Performing Arts on the Long Island University Post campus in Brookville, New York. The concert will feature special acoustic renditions of FOREIGNER's biggest hits such as "Cold As Ice", "Juke Box Hero", "Waiting For A Girl Like You", "I Want To Know What Love Is", "Hot Blooded" and more in a rare and intimate unplugged format. Just announced, a local high school choir from Uniondale High School will perform with the legendary band.

"Foreigner: The Hits Unplugged" will be hosted by original FOREIGNER lead singer Lou Gramm who will also greet guests at an exclusive pre-show VIP cocktail reception. A limited number of premium tickets and invitations to the exclusive party, which includes a photo opportunity with Lou and the band, are available at TillesCenter.org/ForeignerBenefit.

This very special concert celebrates FOREIGNER's groundbreaking collaboration with Tilles Center for the Performing Arts and Long Island University's Post Theatre Company to develop and stage "Feels Like The First Time - The Foreigner Musical". All proceeds from the evening will support the production and LIU and Tilles Center's New Works Initiative. As a registered nonprofit, LIU's fundraising efforts qualify for tax-deductible donations, subject to government guidelines. Tickets to the show and details of tax-deductible donations are available here.

"Feels Like The First Time - The Foreigner Musical" will be directed by Broadway icon Adam Pascal ("Rent", "Aida", "Cabaret", "Chicago", "Something Rotten!" ),and the show will premiere in April 2026. Pascal will also perform with FOREIGNER at "The Hits Unplugged" concert and help make this evening a truly memorable event.

"When I wrote 'Feels Like The First Time', I had no idea how far that song would take FOREIGNER," said Mick Jones, founding member and chief songwriter. "It is a personal thrill for me to know that the amazing Adam Pascal has elected to use it as the title of our new musical. I am very confident that he and the whole team will create something very special, and I look forward to seeing the completed work in 2026, the 50th-anniversary year of the founding of FOREIGNER."

FOREIGNER will celebrate its 50th anniversary in 2026 with a new round of headlining tour dates, which will include a special five-show engagement at The Venetian Theatre in Las Vegas on March 6, 7, 11, 13 and 14, 2026. The band will be joined by a 20-piece orchestra, conducted by Juilliard-trained musician and orchestral arranger Dave Eggar.

Singer Kelly Hansen announced he's stepping down from FOREIGNER in late May live during a special appearance on NBC's "The Voice". In a moving segment that aired nationally, Hansen introduced FOREIGNER guitarist and backing vocalist Luis Maldonado as his official successor — a moment that symbolized both an end and a bold new beginning for the powerhouse group.

Before Luis joined FOREIGNER, he was best known as the guitarist for TRAIN and for his work with Lisa Marie Presley. He now steps into the spotlight as FOREIGNER's new lead singer. Maldonado brings a rich blend of vocal power, stage charisma, and musical versatility that makes him a natural fit to lead the next chapter of the band's journey.

Hansen joined FOREIGNER in 2005 and played a crucial role in revitalizing the band's live presence. His powerful vocals and magnetic stage presence helped introduce FOREIGNER's timeless hits to a new generation of fans across the globe.

FOREIGNER's tour continues through 2025 and will feature both Hansen and Maldonado on stage in a symbolic handoff. The transition coincides with major milestones for the band, including next year's 50th anniversary of its formation in New York in 1976.

FOREIGNER replaced original singer Lou Gramm with Hansen. Guitarist Mick Jones, the only remaining original member of FOREIGNER, suffered from some health issues beginning in 2011, eventually resulting in heart surgery in 2012. In February 2024, Jones revealed on social media that he was battling Parkinson's disease, which explained his absence from FOREIGNER's live shows since 2022.

Photo credit: Adam Gorodetzer