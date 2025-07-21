THE WARNING Concert Film Coming To Select AMC Theaters In U.S.

Stepping into another realm altogether, THE WARNING — the rock sister-trio from Monterrey, Mexico — proudly present their first-ever official concert film, "Live From Auditorio Nacional, CDMX". Produced by Federal Films, the feature will be in select AMC Theatres locations in the United States and presented under Cinépolis' +QUE CINE in Mexico, Central America, and South America beginning Thursday, August 21, 2025.

"Live From Auditorio Nacional, CDMX" will play at more than 185 AMC locations in the United States, with all participating theaters offering at least two showtimes per day. The screening will be available in 48 Cinépolis' +QUE CINE cities across Mexico, including Mexico City, Guadalajara, Monterrey, Cuernavaca, León, Querétaro, Veracruz, among others. Ticket price varies by market and location.

Celebrating this monumental milestone in their career, the band will also unveil an accompanying live album, "Live From Auditorio Nacional, CDMX", on Friday August 22, 2025. Physical vinyl and CDs are now available for pre-order including exclusive D2C and signed editions. To herald its arrival and give listeners a taste of what to expect from the set, they just shared a three-track bundle of live songs, including "Automatic Sun", "Sharks" and the Latin Grammy Award-nominated "Qué Más Quieres".

Earlier this year, THE WARNING notably performed their biggest sold-out headline shows yet when they took over Auditorio Nacional in Mexico City, Mexico for three nights on February 6, 7, 11. The musicians simply soared with a rapturous set of signature staples and deep cuts in front of a capacity crowd of 30,000 total fans. "Live From Auditorio Nacional, CDMX" captures the band in their element and sees them firing on all cylinders as they deliver sonic (and literal) fire consumed by a rabid audience.

Regarding the release, the three-piece — Dany (guitar, lead vocals),Pau (drums, vocals),and Ale Villarreal (bass, backing vocals) — commented: "We're so excited to share a night that we'll never forget, a moment that is etched in our band's history. Having a live album has always been a dream of ours and, for it to be out in a concert film, vinyl and everything in between, is a huge accomplishment for us. We hope that our fans who see or hear this piece of work get to feel the same exhilaration and excitement we felt while playing this show. The live debut of our album 'Keep Me Fed' was possible thanks to the work of a huge team, and we are so happy that their work and ours get to live in a piece of media forever."

Right now, THE WARNING are finishing up a North American headline tour with the finale at The Fillmore in Minneapolis, Minnesota tomorrow July 23. Prior, they served as the opener for select dates on Halsey's "For My Last Trick" U.S. tour.

THE WARNING's latest offering, "Keep Me Fed", has amassed over 175 million streams globally, landing them No. 1 on Billboard's Emerging Artist chart, and cemented the band as the biggest album debut for an all-female rock group in the 2020s. THE WARNING had an incredible year in 2024, receiving nominations at the Latin Grammys, VMA and EMAs. They also lit up television screens across the country with performances on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" and "The Kelly Clarkson Show".

"Live From Auditorio Nacional, CDMX" track listing:

01. Intro

02. Six Feet Deep

03. S!ck

04. Satisfied

05. Choke

06. Dust To Dust

07. Dull Knives

08. Escapism

09. Apologize

10. Dany's Guitar Solo

11. Error

12. More

13. Money

14. Survive

15. Qué Más Quieres

16. Consume

17. Burnout

18. Sharks

19. Intro 404

20. Disciple

21. Hell You Call A Dream

22. Martirio

23. Evolve

24. Narcisista

25. Automatic Sun

Photo credit: Gustavo Kuri