FOREIGNER Extends Farewell Tour; Original Members To Join Band At Select Shows

FOREIGNER has decided to extend its farewell tour and include a celebration of the band's Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame induction. Original band members will join them at select shows starting with FOREIGNER's sold-out three-week fall residency at the Venetian, Las Vegas. Both Rick Wills and Al Greenwood, who are frequent guests of FOREIGNER, will sit in with the band they helped create for the entire residency. Discussions are in hand to include Lou Gramm as FOREIGNER moves toward its 50th anniversary in 2026.

On Sunday, October 20, FOREIGNER celebrated the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame induction with a very special halftime performance at the Cleveland Browns-Cincinnati Bengals game. Lead singer Kelly Hansen welcomed the crowd and announced future appearances by original Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame members. Kelly said: "Performing the incredible catalog of music created by Mick Jones and the rest of the first incarnation of FOREIGNER is a dream come true for all of us. After twenty years of proudly flying the FOREIGNER flag, we are thrilled to be periodically sharing the stage with the guys who started it all as we celebrate their Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame recognition."

Shows announced so far include:

2024

Oct. 25 – Nov. 09 - Las Vegas, NV – The Venetian

2025

Mar. 13 - Hollywood, FL - Hard Rock Live @ Seminole Hard Rock

Mar. 15 - Clearwater, FL - The BayCare Sound

Mar. 16 - St. Augustine, FL - Saint Augustine Amphitheatre

Jun. 11 - Highland, CA - Yaamava' Theater

Jun. 14 - Scottsdale, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Pool

Jun. 20 - Reno, NV - Silver Legacy Resort & Casino

Jun. 21 - Wheatland, CA - Hard Rock Live - Sacramento

Jun. 27 - Arnolds Park, IA - Arnolds Park Amusement Park

Jun. 29 - Council Bluffs, IA - Harrah's Stir Cove

Jul. 04 - Windsor, ON - Colosseum at Caesars Windsor

Jul. 05 - Battle Creek, MI - FireKeepers Casino

Jul. 12 - Chippewa Falls, WI - Northern Wisconsin State Fair

Jul. 24 - Columbus, OH - Ohio State Fair

Jul. 25 - West Bend, WI - Washington County Fair Park

Jul. 26 - Mt. Pleasant, MI - Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort

Aug. 07 - Hamburg, NY - Erie County Fair

Aug. 08 - North Lawrence, OH - Neon Nights Country Music Festival

Aug. 28 - Vancouver, BC - The Fair at the PNE

Aug. 30 - Palmer, AK - Alaska State Fair

Sep. 11 - Tulsa, OK - The Cove at River Spirit Casino Resort

Sep. 13 - Wright City, MO - Cedar Lake Cellars Winery

Sep. 21 - West Springfield, MA - The Big E - Arena

Oct. 3-4 - Durant, OK - Choctaw Casino - Grand Theater

Oct. 10-11 - Atlantic City, NJ - Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

FOREIGNER was inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame on Saturday night (October 19). Original singer Lou Gramm, keyboardist Al Greenwood and bassist Rick Wills were present to accept the award, while Mick Jones and Dennis Elliott sat out the ceremony. (Jones's daughter, Annabelle Dexter-Jones, was on hand to help accept the award.) Ian McDonald and Ed Gagliardi died in 2022 and 2014, respectively.

This past February, Jones revealed on social media that he was battling Parkinson's disease, which explained his absence from FOREIGNER's live shows since 2022.

The induction ceremony was held at the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio. It aired live on Disney+. An edited three-hour prime-time special will follow, premiering on New Year's Day on ABC, and become available for streaming the following day on Hulu and Disney+.

In an interview with News 8 WROC, Gramm stated about learning that he will be one of Rock Hall class of 2024 inductees: "It was a relief, because we have been eligible for a good long time. And we were wondering if we'd ever be in the Rock Hall Of Fame. We've aspired to be part of it, and it's very satisfying now that we're voted in. And I don't think I don't think we could be any happier."

To be eligible for this year's ballot, each nominee's first single or album had to have been released in 1999 or earlier.

Eligible since 2002, FOREIGNER has had a huge number of rock hits, including "Cold As Ice", "Double Vision", "Hot Blooded", "I Want To Know What Love Is", "Juke Box Hero" and "Urgent", and has been nominated for three Grammy Awards, with no wins.