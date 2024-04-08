  • facebook
FOREIGNER Has Just Recorded A New Live Album: 'It's Gonna Be Amazing', Says JEFF PILSON

April 8, 2024

In a new interview with "The Double Stop With Brian Sword" podcast, FOREIGNER bassist Jeff Pilson was asked about his feelings regarding the fact that the band is planning to wind down its farewell tour in 2025. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Well, this much time on the road coming to an end, I'm very happy about. I'm very ready for that. But having said that, we are firing on all cylinders right now, so I'm gonna miss the guys. We've all gotten real close, and the band is just working phenomenally well right now. So I'm gonna miss seeing them as much as I do — I will, honestly. But not having to travel and being at home is a welcome thing. I'd love to do more recording 'cause I'm very passionate about that. And we're all ready to not be on the road as much. I mean, I've been doing this for 20 years — a hundred shows-plus every year, except pandemic. And that's a lot. I didn't necessarily think I was gonna be doing this at this age. So I guess mixed feelings is the answer. But all kind of good mixed feelings, because even in missing the guys, it's going to be a fond memory. And it's nice to have fond memories."

Pilson went on to clarify that FOREIGNER won't be inactive, even after the completion of the farewell tour. "Yeah, we're not disappearing off the face of the earth just yet," he said. "We'll be doing some shows in 2025. It's just this is the end of the nine-months-of-the-year-on-the-road kind of thing. And that's a welcome change, I think on, on everybody's part, to a certain degree. But, yes, we will do some shows in 2025. And I'm looking forward to a lighter schedule. We even have some music that we haven't finished, and I'd love to finish that, too. So, yeah, there's other things coming from FOREIGNER. Plus, I'm working on a live record right now. We just recorded it last week. And when I get off the phone with you, I'm gonna start editing a live record that we're gonna be doing that is gonna be incredible. It's just gonna be an amazing live record. I've been listening to the tracks, and it's amazing."

After one last show with STYX and John Waite in Memphis on September 20, FOREIGNER's farewell tour is set to continue on September 23, 2024, at West Virginia's Charleston Civic Center. FOREIGNER will be joined by LOVERBOY and Lita Ford.

This past February, FOREIGNER founder Mick Jones revealed that his ongoing absences from the band's farewell tour, which began in 2022, have been due to his battle with Parkinson's disease. The 79-year-old musician added that he is "still very much involved in the background with FOREIGNER" and remains "a presence."

Just a week earlier, FOREIGNER was nominated for the 2024 Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame. The inductees will be announced in late April, with the ceremony returning to Cleveland this fall and again streaming live on Disney+.

To be eligible for a nomination, the artist or band must have released its first commercial recording at least 25 years before the year of nomination.

FOREIGNER's current incarnation includes Jones on guitar, Michael Bluestein on keyboards, Bruce Watson on guitar, Luis Maldonado on guitar, Kelly Hansen on vocals, Pilson on bass and Chris Frazier on drums.

Jones, the sole remaining original member of FOREIGNER, hasn't played a full show with the band for at least a couple of years.

FOREIGNER's "Renegades & Juke Box Heroes" tour with STYX will visit venues across North America starting June 11, 2024 in Michigan

After singer Lou Gramm left FOREIGNER in 2003, Jones took some time off before regrouping a couple years later with an entirely new lineup, featuring Hansen and Pilson, among others.

Gramm was the voice on FOREIGNER's biggest hits, including "Feels Like The First Time" and "Cold As Ice" from the band's eponymous debut in 1977, and later songs like "Hot Blooded" and "I Want To Know What Love Is".

