FOREIGNER Records Special Version Of 'I Want To Know What Love Is' With Members Of Inland Master Chorale

Rock And Roll Hall Of Famers FOREIGNER hit the ground running with a sold-out show at the acclaimed Yaamava Theater in Highland, California on June 11, 2025. The 46-date tour continues through mid-October 2025. Tickets and full details are on ticketmaster.com and foreigneronline.com.

At the Yaamava show, FOREIGNER recorded an extra-special version of their smash hit "I Want To Know What Love Is" with members of the Inland Master Chorale, which will be shown exclusively on this year's KTLA telethon for Project Angel Food on June 28 (check local listings for info).

KTLA's on-air personality Jacob Burch was on hand to present FOREIGNER with a brand-new RIAA-certified gold plaque for their 2009 album "Can't Slow Down". The record was released on Rhino and contained two Top 20 radio hits, "In Pieces" and "When It Comes To Love". FOREIGNER is one of only three heritage bands (including EAGLES and JOURNEY) to have been currently certified gold for albums containing newly written and recorded songs.

FOREIGNER lead singer Kelly Hansen said: "What a stellar opportunity to help KTLA amplify the wonderful work of Project Angel Food. We are thrilled to be part of the telethon. The presentation of an official RIAA gold album for 'Can't Slow Down" makes this event even more special."

Project Angel Food nourishes the health and spirit of individuals facing critical illnesses by preparing and delivering medically tailored meals with compassion and dignity. Since 1989, they have provided over 19 million meals across Los Angeles County and currently serve more than 1.5 million meals annually to 6,240 clients. During the Los Angeles fires, they delivered meals, hygiene kits, and water to seriously ill individuals throughout L.A. County and assisted hundreds of critically ill and vulnerable seniors in areas impacted by the fires with the help of thousands of volunteers. And now there is a new threat. Funding from the Ryan White CARE Act, intended to feed 547 people we serve living with HIV/AIDS, has been abruptly blocked by the current administration. Only 16% of the promised $1.3 million has been delivered, leaving a critical shortfall of $1,092,000 and threatening our ability to provide life-saving meals. Last year, they raised nearly $1 million. They know they can surpass $1.1 million and bridge this critical funding gap as we face rising inflation. Produce costs are up 19%, beef 11%, poultry 40%, eggs 33%, and gas prices are ticking up.

Donations can be made on the organization's official web site: www.angelfood.org.

FOREIGNER will celebrate its 50th anniversary in 2026 with a new round of headlining tour dates, which will include a special five-show engagement at The Venetian Theatre in Las Vegas on March 6, 7, 11, 13 and 14, 2026. The band will be joined by a 20-piece orchestra, conducted by Juilliard-trained musician and orchestral arranger Dave Eggar.

Hansen announced he's stepping down rom FOREIGNER last month live during a special appearance on NBC's "The Voice". In a moving segment that aired nationally, Hansen introduced FOREIGNER guitarist and backing vocalist Luis Maldonado as his official successor — a moment that symbolized both an end and a bold new beginning for the powerhouse group.

Before Luis joined FOREIGNER, he was best known as the guitarist for TRAIN and for his work with Lisa Marie Presley. He now steps into the spotlight as FOREIGNER's new lead singer. Maldonado brings a rich blend of vocal power, stage charisma, and musical versatility that makes him a natural fit to lead the next chapter of the band's journey.

Hansen joined FOREIGNER in 2005 and played a crucial role in revitalizing the band's live presence. His powerful vocals and magnetic stage presence helped introduce FOREIGNER's timeless hits to a new generation of fans across the globe.

FOREIGNER's tour continues through 2025 and will feature both Hansen and Maldonado on stage in a symbolic handoff. The transition coincides with major milestones for the band, including next year's 50th anniversary of its formation in New York in 1976.

FOREIGNER replaced original singer Lou Gramm with Hansen. Guitarist Mick Jones, the only remaining original member of FOREIGNER, suffered from some health issues beginning in 2011, eventually resulting in heart surgery in 2012. In February 2024, Jones revealed on social media that he was battling Parkinson's disease, which explained his absence from FOREIGNER's live shows since 2022.