METAL CHURCH Guitarist KURDT VANDERHOOF Announces Seventh PRESTO BALLET Album, 'Dreamentia'

PRESTO BALLET, the progressive rock project led by METAL CHURCH guitarist Kurdt Vanderhoof, will release its seventh studio album, "Dreamentia", on June 27 via Rat Pak Records.

Founded by Vanderhoof in 2005, PRESTO BALLET combines the melodic and harmonic old-school aspects with the neo-progressive rock sound of today. While their sound is often compared to the early works of KANSAS, RUSH and YES, PRESTO BALLET still maintains its own identity.

In regards to the musical direction of "Dreamentia", Vanderhoof comments: "'Dreamentia' is the continuing story of Andy Rottman. His story began on the album 'Relic Of The Modern World'. It is the story of a regular guy who has gotten fed up with technology and decides to disconnect from modern life and all the digital and cyber way of living. His few friends tell him this will be just like 'disappearing'. And when he gets rid of his cell phone, his computer, social forms of media and disappears. 'Dreamentia' is the story of what happens to Andy after his disappearance. This is what I like to call the 'obligatory prog rock concept album' following the template of my favorite '70s progressive rock heroes. I figured PRESTO BALLET needed one as well. Besides, it's really a lot of fun!!"

"Dreamentia" track listing:

01. Dreamentia Theme

02. Finding Light

03. Into the Silent City

04. Mumbletypeg

05. The God Machine

06. Fanatic In The Attic

07. Meet "Old Harry"

08. The Quiet Prayers Of War

09. Biloxis

10. Thinning The Veil

11. Giving Up The Dangers

PRESTO BALLET 2025 is:

Kurdt Vanderhoof - Guitar

Scott Albright - Vocals

Kerry Shacklett - Keyboards

Bobby Ferkovich - Bass

Charlie Lorme - Drums

When Kurdt first launched PRESTO BALLET two decades ago, he told Sea Of Tranquility: "Basically, PRESTO BALLET is just an extension of the VANDERHOOF solo stuff which I have also been doing for a while, which is more of a '70s-styled straight rock stuff, and within that I think I wanted to just challenge myself as a writer and go down that path. It's basically emulating a lot of the styles that I love and never quit listening to. Along with the straight rock stuff, I've always been a big progressive rock fan."