Former DIO Guitarist CRAIG GOLDY Is Battling Mystery Illness

Former DIO guitarist Craig Goldy says that he is battling a non-life-threatening illness.

The 61-year-old musician, who was born and raised in San Diego, offered an update on his health in a social media post Monday night (December 26). He wrote in part: "I've had a bit of a set back health-wise....nothing life threatening but no known cause and no known cure for just 1 of 4 things going on!

"Everything happens for a reason and even bad things come with a benefit! The reason and benefit is much more clear than what's going on ( a story for another time ) that has baffled 6 doctors and specialists...they don't know what it is either. But through a biopsy the one became known because what my symptoms were did not match anything in their data base.

"I have a new doctor and am optimistic that this is the beginning of the end for all four!"

Goldy joined DIO during the "Sacred Heart" tour in 1986 after original guitarist Vivian Campbell was fired from the band following a contentious business disagreement with the legendary heavy metal singer and Ronnie's management. After joining DIO, Goldy became Ronnie James Dio's right-hand man and went on to co-write such DIO classics as "Dream Evil", "One More For The Road", "As Long As It's Not About Love" and many others.

For several years, Goldy played sporadic shows with DIO DISCIPLES, which is made up of former members of DIO, along with a rotating lineup of singers, including former JUDAS PRIEST frontman Tim "Ripper" Owens.

Goldy played in VENGEANCE, ROUGH CUTT and GIUFFRIA before joining DIO. "Dream Evil" was the first DIO album Goldy played on, recorded in 1987, but he left the group shortly thereafter, returning in 2000 to help record "Magica". Craig had left to do solo work, re-emerging in 1991 touting his CRAIG GOLDY'S RITUAL project, a group that involved Mike Stone on lead vocals, bassist Tom Rucci, keyboard player Doug Allen and drummer Carl Marelli. He left DIO again shortly after the release of the "Magica" album due to family commitments, at which point Doug Aldrich stepped in. Aldrich then joined WHITESNAKE, facilitating Goldy's final return to DIO.