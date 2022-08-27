Former GHOST Guitarist MARTIN PERSNER Releases Music Video For MAGNA CARTA CARTEL's 'Darling'

MAGNA CARTA CARTEL — the Swedish band featuring former GHOST guitarist Martin Persner — released its latest album, "The Dying Option", in June via Vernal Vow Records and Border Music Distribution. The official music video for the LP's latest single, "Darling", can be seen below. The clip was directed by renowned filmmaker Claudio Marino (BEHEMOTH, WATAIN, KING DUDE). The B-side of "Darling" consists of a down-paced, undressed version of the same track, where MAGNA CARTA CARTEL makes use of its acoustic guitars and chorus-drenched electrics, along with a cloudy floor of analog synth strings. This more dreamy version of the song is taken from the upcoming "MCC Live At Nielsen Søund", a two-part live video showing MAGNA CARTA CARTEL playing old and new songs in their headquarters.

MAGNA CARTA CARTEL creates cinematic sounding themes with captivating melodies and poetic lyrics. "The Dying Option" offers a ticket into a state of mind seldom seen or heard in modern music. Here they manage to use classic rock to create an ambience beyond the regular riffs of today's rock and deliver ten fantastic songs far beyond what anyone could have expected. This 10-track album was produced by Niels Nielsen (IN FLAMES, GHOST, DEAD SOUL) along with MAGNA CARTA CARTEL and features artwork by both Claudio Marino and David M. Brinley (GHOST).

"Darling" is described in a press release as "sing-along friendly and grandiose, with ABBA-grade production. The electronic elements of the song were developed with Nielsen and are yet another variable that impresses and elevates the band’s multi-faceted soundscape to new heights."

Martin said: "This album is a collection of songs that, all in their own manner, deal with the feelings and experiences from the inner storms of unwanted changes. As much as it might come off as a sad album, it is quite the opposite. A lullaby from a place of no sleep. A manual for living in times of uncertainty. A whispering companion to the ones who wait. A suggestion for those who cannot cope. So, lend us your ears and we’ll sing you a song and we’ll try not to sing out of this world."

"The Dying Option" track listing:

01. Arrows

02. Silence

03. Darling

04. Sleepy Eye June

05. Savantgarde

06. Don't Look Now

07. Tamsa

08. Valkyria

09. Dusk

10. The Dying Option

MAGNA CARTA CARTEL is:

Martin Persner - Vocals & Guitar

Arvid Persner - Drums & Guitar

Pär Glendor - Bass & Guitar

MAGNA CARTA CARTEL was resurrected in 2017 after a nine-year period of sleep when members were on the road with GHOST.

In March 2017, Persner released a video message in which he claimed to have played in GHOST for seven years under the name Omega. He also revealed that he exited the band in July 2016, although he did not disclose the reasons for his departure.

Persner was not part of the lawsuit filed in early 2017 by four former members of GHOST against the band's lead singer and founder, Tobias Forge. That lawsuit accused Forge of cheating the musicians out of their rightful share of the profits from the group's album releases and world tours.

Photo credit: Claudio Marino