Former MANOWAR Guitarist ROSS 'THE BOSS' FRIEDMAN Diagnosed With ALS

Ross "The Boss" Friedman, a founding member of both MANOWAR and THE DICTATORS, whose influence in heavy metal and punk is noticeable to this day, has been diagnosed with ALS, also known as known as Lou Gehrig's Disease.

A statement from Ross's publicist reads as follows: "Ross 'The Boss' Friedman, founding member of punk rock legends THE DICTATORS and heavy metal stalwarts MANOWAR, has been diagnosed with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS),commonly known as Lou Gehrig's Disease. The diagnosis followed several months of seemingly unrelated symptoms that included weakness in his hands and legs. A series of very minor strokes was initially thought to have been the cause, but changes in diet, exercise and added physical therapy did nothing to slow the progression or increase his strength."

The 72-year-old Friedman added in his own statement: "It's difficult to know what lies ahead, and it crushes me not to be able to play guitar, but the outpouring of love has been so, so strong. I'm absolutely blown away by the love and support from family, friends and fans. I love you all."

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) is a progressive, fatal neurodegenerative disease that destroys motor neurons in the brain and spinal cord, causing muscle weakness, paralysis, and loss of voluntary muscle control.

Ross recorded six albums with MANOWAR before leaving after 1988's "Kings Of Metal". His work with MANOWAR included such classic LPs as 1982's "Battle Hymns", 1983's "Into Glory Ride" and 1984's "Hail To England".

Ross was one of the pioneers of both punk rock and heavy metal. First crashing on the scene with THE DICTATORS and with such classic albums as 1975's "Go Girl Crazy!", 1977's "Manifest Destiny" and 1978's "Bloodbrothers", Ross helped trailblaze punk rock (just to put it all in perspective, "Go Girl Crazy!" arrived a full year before the RAMONES' debut, and two years before THE CLASH's and SEX PISTOLS' debuts). By the end of the '80s, Ross had reconnected with his DICTATORS bandmates in MANITOBA'S WILD KINGDOM, which served as a bridge between his love of punk and metal, as heard on the group's popular 1990 debut, "…And You?" Throughout the remainder of the decade, Ross also played with such groups as THE HELLACOPTERS and THE SPINATRAS, before THE DICTATORS reunited, which resulted in several new releases starting from the late '90s all the way through the early 21st century. Also around this time, Ross joined forces with former of BLUE ÖYSTER CULT drummer Albert Bouchard in the band BRAIN SURGEONS. With Ross's main focus turning to metal music at this time, two additional projects were launched — DEATH DEALER and his solo outfit, ROSS THE BOSS.