Former MEGADETH Guitarist KIKO LOUREIRO Announces 'Guitar Experience' Camp In Helsinki

Former MEGADETH and ANGRA guitarist Kiko Loureiro will hold an immersive guitar camp for the first time in Europe later this spring.

On June 1 and June 2, experience a unique journey of learning and inspiration where you'll refine your musical skills, unlock your creative potential and create unforgettable moments. Set in the heart of Helsinki, Finland, "Kiko Loureiro Guitar Experience" will take place at a very unique venue — the Katajanokka Hotel, a former jail transformed into a boutique lodging.

Tailored for dedicated and passionate guitar enthusiasts like yourself, this cultural event provides a one-of-a-kind opportunity to transform your playing style. During the weekend, you'll have the chance to dig deep into creating amazing solos, improvising freely, transforming your ideas into real songs, and more:

* 12 hours of full guitar immersion;

* Learn from the best - Participate in masterclasses and jams with Kiko himself;

* Get feedback from your playing and ask everything you ever wanted to know about music and guitar;

* Get a free license of one of Neural DSP plugins;

* Experience the ultimate blend of cool and unique at a camp venue unlike anything you've ever seen;

* Discover the unique tones and craftsmanship of Kiko's personal guitar collection;

* After the sessions, enjoy casual hangouts and sightseeing in the picturesque setting of Helsinki Downtown.

* Download exclusive content for practice after the event.

The Brazilian-born Kiko, who lives in Finland, said: "I'm happy to announce my first Guitar Camp here in Finland on June 1st and June 2nd! It will be a full weekend dedicated to transforming the way you play and practice guitar. We're going to jam together, play together, and you'll have the opportunity to meet many other guitar players here as well. The venue is the Katajanokka Hotel in Downtown Helsinki, a hotel that was formerly a prison but has now been transformed into a boutique hotel. It's a very interesting place to be, but don't worry, you won't end up in solitary if you don't practice (or maybe you will). It's going to be a fun weekend. See you in June!"

Renovated with loving care into the historic premises of former Helsinki county prison, the venue for this exceptional experience is the Katajanokka Hotel. Inside the red brick walls you will find a magic world of contrasts — with serene comfort, stylish design and a hint of Nordic luxury.

As the sun sets on Saturday and Sunday, the group will partake in enjoyable activities throughout Helsinki, making the experience not only educational but also entertaining.

In November, Kiko announced his decision to "extend" his absence from MEGADETH's touring activities, explaining that he didn't want to "hinder any of the band's plans or the hard work of all the incredible people involved in the tour."

Kiko revealed in September that he would sit out the next leg of MEGADETH's "Crush The World" tour in order to stay home with his children back in Finland.

One day after Kiko's announcement that he was "extending" his absence from MEGADETH's touring activities, band leader Dave Mustaine released a statement in which he said that he loves Loureiro and respects and fully supports Kiko's decision. He described Kiko as "a top-notch professional, a maestro" and thanked the guitarist "for his dedication and hard work these past nine years, helping us to achieve a Grammy on 'Dystopia' and the additional awards we have received on this latest record 'The Sick... The Dying...And The Dead'." Mustaine added: "I could not have done this without Kiko Loureiro."

MEGADETH played its first concert with Kiko's replacement, Teemu Mäntysaari on September 6, 2023 at Revel in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

The 37-year-old Mäntysaari was born in Tampere, Finland and began playing guitar at the age of 12. In 2004, he joined the band WINTERSUN. He has also been a member of SMACKBOUND since 2015.

Loureiro officially joined MEGADETH in April 2015, about five months after Chris Broderick's exit from the group.