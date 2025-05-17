Former Members Of GREAT WHITE, QUIET RIOT And WHITE LION Team Up With SETH MEYERS For New STARBUCKS Commercial

LEGENDS OF CLASSIC ROCK, a powerhouse supergroup featuring former members of GREAT WHITE, QUIET RIOT, WHITE LION, ALICE COOPER, DAVID LEE ROTH and WINGER, appeared on the May 15 edition of "Late Night With Seth Meyers" television show on NBC to help promote the introduction of Starbucks' new Iced Energy drink line.

The band, comprised of lead singer Terry Ilous (formerly of GREAT WHITE and XYZ),drummer Greg D'Angelo (formerly of WHITE LION),bassist Chuck Wright (formerly of QUIET RIOT and ALICE COOPER),guitarist Jake Faun (from the DAVID LEE ROTH band),and in-demand session keyboardist Chris Turbis recreated a popular Emmy-nominated Starbucks commercial from 20 years ago — this time substituting Seth Meyers as the main character.

Based on Starbucks' now-iconic "Eye Of The Tiger" commercial, the comedy bit follows Seth Meyers backstage, in his dressing room, in the lobby, and in an elevator, as the band roots on Meyers's enhanced focus an energy via consumption of Starbucks Iced Energy. Set against a musical backdrop of SURVIVOR's "Eye Of The Tiger", the LEGENDS OF CLASSIC ROCK substitute Meyers's name "Seth" in the lyrics.

The appearance follows the highly successful launch of a national television commercial created by ad agency energy BBDO, and production company Hungry Man Inc. where LEGENDS OF CLASSIC ROCK musically motivate the career of an everyday office worker character named Roy as he drinks Starbucks Iced Energy with their rendition of part of "Eye Of The Tiger".

Since its launch only a few weeks ago, the commercial has already gained over 40 million video streams on social media and can be seen on Netflix, Hulu, Peacock and other streaming platforms.

"It's cheeky, it's joyful, and it's classic rock. We had a blast poking fun at ourselves," said Ilous.

With over 30 million records sold between them, a No. 1 album on Billboard 200, 12 Billboard Hot 100 hits, and a Grammy nomination for "Best Hard Rock Performance", the members of LEGENDS OF CLASSIC ROCK are no strangers to the limelight. Their ongoing tour has rocked over 300 shows since 2022, and they've been taking that energy to sea — performing hits its members helped create as special guests aboard Royal Caribbean's new flagship Icon Of The Seas.

A clip of LEGENDS OF CLASSIC ROCK's appearance on "Late Night with Seth Meyers" can be seen below.

Meyers has since posted the latest Starbucks ad to his personal Instagram page.

Starbucks' RTD Iced Energy drinks are zero sugar, 5 calories and have 160 milligrams of plant-based caffeine. Starbucks canned versions come in three flavors: Starbucks Iced Energy Tropical Peach, Starbucks Iced Energy Watermelon Twist and Starbucks Iced Energy Blueberry Lemonade.

12 ounce cans of Starbucks Iced Energy drinks are available in U.S. grocery stores, national retailers, convenience stores and gas stations as well as online for the suggested retail price of $2.99.