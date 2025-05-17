TESLA's BRIAN WHEAT Shares 'Endless Days ' Music Video From His New Band VIOLET BREED

Alternative rock band VIOLET BREED, a collaboration between Brian Wheat, the founder and bassist of the multi-platinum selling band TESLA, and Alex Gonzato, an emerging singer/songwriter from the U.K., has released its third single, "Endless Days".

With "Endless Days", VIOLET BREED charges back into the spotlight, delivering a dynamic blend of heavy alternative rock, razor-sharp production, and raw emotion. Marked by infectious melodies and bold, no-nonsense songwriting, the single captures the band's signature edge with a renewed sense of urgency. The track's intense energy and assertive sound hit hard — making you want to dive back in and listen over and over again.

Thematically, "Endless Days" reflects the universal desire to break free from the monotony and pressures of everyday life. It's a call to persevere, push forward, and escape the grip of the mundane—a message that resonates now more than ever.

"Endless Days" follows VIOLET BREED's strong momentum, building on the success of the band's first two singles, "Awake" and "10 Years Sober".

Wheat and Gonzato have spent the last five years meticulously crafting an album that draws from their own life experiences, creating music that resonates with listeners of all ages. With honest and emotive lyrics, VIOLET BREED's sound blends rich rock and pop influences, promising a unique and compelling listening experience.

VIOLET BREED's debut album, which features TESLA's own guitarist Dave Rude on guitars, will showcase the musical prowess of the duo.

Brian and Alex are able to tap into experiences from these diverse generations, which add to the depth of the music they produce. Their passion and inspiration for music is born from a shared love for records by THE BEATLES, Paul McCartney, QUEEN and MY CHEMICAL ROMANCE. Influences from these bands is subtly interwoven into their music.

Over his successful forty years in the music industry, Brian has crafted an enviable music career. Performing live, author to autobiography "Son Of A Milkman" and managing the multi-platinum selling rock band TESLA, alongside side projects such as SOUL MOTOR and now VIOLET BREED, Brian has maintained an impressive consistency in the music industry over multiple decades resulting in an abundance of sellout tours across the U.S. and world.

Over the last ten years, Brian has acted as a close mentor and peer to Alex, notably being a huge influence in the studio, producing and co-writing songs. His oversight has helped refine the music Alex creates and brought priceless industry for Alex to further improve his craft. With his own individual success on active rock radio, numerous successful tours and festival appearances, and constantly performing to a demanding live schedule, Brian notices the potential of Alex's talents and commitment, and recognizes snippets of his younger self in the artist. Having displayed a unique range of vocal performances, heavily inspired by Freddie Mercury, plus a natural talent for songwriting, the opportunity to form a new band seemed inevitable.