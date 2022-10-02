Former Members Of MACHINE HEAD, FORBIDDEN And D.R.I. Announce Only BAY AREA INTERTHRASHIONAL U.S. Concert

After playing its only European show at the Dynamo Metalfest in The Netherlands on August 21, BAY AREA INTERTHRASHIONAL will make its U.S. live debut on October 29 at San Francisco's legendary Great American Music Hall. The players for the evening will consist of the core band featuring Craig Locicero (FORBIDDEN, DRESS THE DEAD),Harald Oimoen (D.R.I.),Chris Kontos (MACHINE HEAD),Mark Hernandez (FORBIDDEN, HEATHEN, DEFIANCE),Matt Camacho (FORBIDDEN) and Steve Smyth (NEVERMORE, TESTAMENT, FORBIDDEN). They will be joined by Will Carroll (drums, DEATH ANGEL),Josh Christian (guitar, TOXIK),Mike DeLeon (guitar, PHILIP H. ANSELMO & THE ILLEGALS, M.O.D., INCITE) and Norman Skinner (vocals, NIVIANE, SKINNER, IMAGIKA). There will also be surprise guests featuring members of VIO-LENCE, MACHINE HEAD, FORBIDDEN, DEATH ANGEL, WARBRINGER, DEFIANCE, HELLFIRE, HATRIOT, SKINLAB and SACRILEGE, among others.

Says BAY AREA INTERTHRASHIONAL: "We are excited by the prospects of BAY AREA INTERNATIONAL once again going international in the future... As for now, this is our USA date. The exclusive and only chance to see it.

"Much like the performance at Dynamo, at its essence this will be a live and raucous tribute to Bay Area thrash metal! This time with many more twists, turns, surprises and big reveals. We're sorry that it's only one night.

"BAY AREA INTERTHRASHIONAL will be the only act of the night. We are dividing the show into three separate sets: American, international and Bay Area thrash. These sets will be spanning the major players and influences of our origins. In addition, we are announcing it's Halloween weekend! There will be two separate costume contests during the evening. We want to see everyone dress up and represent their very best Paul Baloff and Cliff Burton in honor of our fallen heroes. The contestants will be brought up on stage and the audience will choose. the winner. The two best costumes chosen by the crowd will receive a Dean guitar signed by all of the BAY AREA INTERTHRASHIONAL players.

"And lastly, do you want to get up on stage with us at the Great American Music Hall? We want you to send in video submissions singing METALLICA's 'Seek & Destroy'. Whoever sings it best gets two free tickets to the show and something even cooler... They get to perform in front of everybody at the show alongside the band! YOU get to jam with BAY AREA INTERTHRASHIONAL in front of the sold-out audience. (Travel and hotel expenses are not included.) Send your video via WeTransfer to [email protected]"

Adds Locicero: "When the organizers of Dynamo Metalfest asked me to do this three years ago, before Covid, I had hoped it would eventually turn into something special. It exceeded our expectations in Holland. We knew that we had to give the thrash fans here in Bay their own version. Three separate sets spanning 36 songs of American, international and Bay Area thrash, including much of its original origins and influences. We intend on making it THE thrash metal Halloween blowout for the ages!"