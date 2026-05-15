Former ROB ZOMBIE Bassist And Current MARILYN MANSON Guitarist PIGGY D. Launches New Project GABI & THE FLY

GABI & THE FLY, the heavy metal project led by Calgary, Alberta, Canada vocalist Gabriella Lindland and Matt "Piggy D." Montgomery (former ROB ZOMBIE bassist, current MARILYN MANSON guitarist),has released its debut five-song demo, "Initiation Of Decay", exclusively on Bandcamp. A video for the song "Devil's Chain" can now be viewed below.

Montgomery is widely recognized for his 18-year run as bassist for ROB ZOMBIE, as well as his work with WEDNESDAY 13, AMEN, ALICE COOPER, THE HAXANS and MARILYN MANSON. Together, he and Gabriella push into heavier territory, drawing from sludge, grind, industrial metal, and extreme music influences to create a sound rooted in aggression and atmosphere.

GABI & THE FLY brings together Lindland's roots in Calgary's underground heavy scene with Montgomery's decades-long career in horror-driven rock and metal. Before launching the project, Lindland performed in numerous local bands spanning sludge metal, crust punk, and grind, developing a vocal style defined by force, intensity, and raw physical presence.

In addition to the digital release, fans will have access to a strictly limited pressing of 100 CDs available as part of an exclusive merch bundle while supplies last.

GABI & THE FLY fuses the raw aggression of underground extreme music with the experience and precision of veteran heavy musicianship. "Initiation Of Decay" serves as the first glimpse into the band's emerging sound as they continue work on their forthcoming debut full-length album.

"Initiation Of Decay" track listing:

01. Lust For Violence

02. I Feel Your Shadow

03. Sacred Heart

04. Devil's Chain

05. World Of Hate

Matt played his first show with Manson in August 2024 at the kick-off concert of FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH's summer 2024 arena tour.

Montgomery joined Rob Zombie in 2006 as the replacement for Rob "Blasko" Nicholson. Nicholson left Zombie in May 2006 in order to join Ozzy Osbourne's recording/touring band. Nicholson rejoined Zombie in 2024 following Montgomery's departure.

Montgomery's debut performance with Rob Zombie came on May 24, 2006 during an appearance on CBS's "Late Night Show With David Letterman".

Montgomery played bass on the Rob Zombie studio albums "Hellbilly Deluxe 2" (2010),"Venomous Rat Regeneration Vendor" (2013),"The Electric Warlock Acid Witch Satanic Orgy Celebration Dispenser" (2016) and "The Lunar Injection Kool Aid Eclipse Conspiracy" (2021).

In addition to his work with Zombie and Manson, Montgomery has collaborated with Alice Cooper, John 5 and Wednesday 13. He's also released solo music and is a member of THE HAXANS alongside NEW YEARS DAY singer Ash Costello.