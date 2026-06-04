ARISE FROM WORMS, Featuring MORBID ANGEL And CRYPTOPSY Members, To Release Debut Album 'A Bleeding Tree Hanging Self Destruction'

ARISE FROM WORMS, the brainchild of guitarist Sonny Lombardozzi, will release its debut studio album, "A Bleeding Tree Hanging Self Destruction", on July 10 via Church Road Records.

ARISE FROM WORMS is not just a musical project, but an outlet for Lombardozzi to push the envelope of extreme music, challenging the listener to leave behind preconceptions of genre limitations and to approach the music with an open mind. In his exploration of the musical outer limits, he is joined by fellow seasoned pros Steve Tucker (MORBID ANGEL) on vocals, Flo Mounier (CRYPTOPSY) on drums and Derek Sherinian (DREAM THEATER, Steve Vai, Yngwie Malmsteen) on keyboards.

The project began while Sonny was on tour with MORBID ANGEL. Sonny explained the concept of the band to Tucker, who was intrigued and fully committed to getting involved. Sonny wasted no time and began handwriting transcripts for what would become the earliest ARISE FROM WORMS material, while on tour.

Once off the road, plans for the band were fully cemented with Flo and Derek joining the fold. As a taste of things to come, they released their 2022 self-titled EP which quickly sold out of its first vinyl pressing. This EP featured the track "Axes Of The Void II" with guest vocalist Dallas Toler-Wade (ex-NILE).

Having laid the foundations, the band is now ready to release its defining statement with "A Bleeding Tree Hanging Self Destruction".

Fans of all the musicians involved will be satisfied by this release, but not due to knowing what to expect, but by hearing something completely new and ground breaking. Sonny has made it his mission to tap deep into some of the world's forgotten music, and lesser-known theories, scales and harmonies. For people with musical theory understanding, Sonny has incorporated the double harmonic major, F#Lydian #2 #6 and the lonian Aug#2 into his compositions. Combining jazz fusion with classical music theory has given the band its own sound of unique harmonies and odd time signatures.

The LP's lead single, "Forgotten Kings", can be heard below.

ARISE FROM WORMS is:

Steve Tucker (vocals)

Sonny Lombardozzi (guitars, bass and violins)

Flo Mounier (drums)

Derek Sherinian (keyboards)

"A Bleeding Tree Hanging Self Destruction" track listing:

01. Forgotten Kings

02. Power Obsessed

03. Raize Demons Breath

04. Psionic Being

05. Nine Walls

06. Laolongtou

07. Axes Of The Viovode 1

08. Axes Of The Viovode 2

09. Persepolis (available on physical release only)

Photo credit: Tina Korhonen (courtesy of Church Road Records)