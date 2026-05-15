L.A. GUNS To Release New Live CD And DVD, 'Live From The Guild Theatre'May 15, 2026
L.A. GUNS will release a new live CD and DVD, "Live From The Guild Theatre", on July 3 via Cleopatra Records. Recorded on July 10, 2025 at The Guild Theatre in Menlo Park, California and celebrating the release of the band's then-new album "Leopard Skin", L.A. GUNS fire off killer versions of fan favorites, including "Electric Gypsy", "One More Reason", "The Ballad Of Jayne" and more.
The L.A. GUNS lineup for "Live From The Guild Theatre" consists of singer Phil Lewis, guitarist and band founder Tracii Guns, bassist Johnny Martin, guitarist Ace Von Johnson and touring drummer Shawn Duncan.
"Live From The Guild Theatre" track listing:
Disc 1 (CD)
01. Intro - Taste It
02. Cannonball
03. Electric Gypsy
04. Sex Action
05. Hellraisers Ball
06. Hit And Run
07. Like A Drug
08. Speed
09. One More Reason
10. Theremin Jam
11. Over the Edge
12. Guitar Solo
13. I Wanna Be Your Man
14. Lucky Motherfucker
15. Never Enough
16. The Ballad Of Jayne
17. Rip And Tear
Disc 2 (DVD)
01. Intro - Taste It
02. Cannonball
03. Electric Gypsy
04. Sex Action
05. Hellraisers Ball
06. Hit And Run
07. Like A Drug
08. Speed
09. One More Reason
10. Theremin Jam
11. Over The Edge
12. Guitar Solo
13. I Wanna Be Your Man
14. Lucky Motherfucker
15. Never Enough
16. The Ballad Of Jayne
17. Rip And Tear
For more information, visit cleorecs.com.
"Leopard Skin" was released in April 2025. It marked the first fruit of L.A. GUNS' reunion with Cleopatra Records, a label known for its diverse roster and innovative approach to music production.
Hot on the heels of 2023's "Black Diamonds" album, "Leopard Skin" was L.A. GUNS' fifth studio effort in seven years, since the core team of Lewis and Guns reunited in 2017. "Leopard Skin", like the last few L.A. GUNS records, reconvened the tight-knit lineup of Guns, Lewis, Martin, Von Johnson and studio drummer Adam Hamilton.
"Black Diamonds" came out in April 2023. It was the fourth studio album since the much-welcome reunion of the band's core foundation of Lewis and Guns. It followed the well-received studio albums "The Missing Peace", "The Devil You Know" and "Checkered Past", plus the live release "Made In Milan", and a covers EP "Another Xmas In Hell".
In April 2021, a settlement was reached between drummer Steve Riley and Guns and Lewis over the rights to the L.A. GUNS name. Under the terms of the settlement agreement, Guns and Lewis continue to operate under the L.A. GUNS trademark, while Riley and his bandmates from the other version of L.A. GUNS were allowed to perform and record under the new name RILEY'S L.A. GUNS. Riley died in October 2023 at the age of 67.
L.A. GUNS was formed in 1983 and have sold over six million records, including 1988's "L.A. Guns" and 1990's "Cocked And Loaded", both of which were certified gold. "Cocked And Loaded" contained the hit single "The Ballad Of Jayne" that went to No. 33 on Billboard's Hot 100 and No. 25 on the Mainstream Rock charts. From the mid-'90s to the mid 2000s, L.A. GUNS continued to tour and release new music. Following their successful performance at SiriusXM's Hair Nation festival in September 2016, L.A. GUNS went into the studio to record the critically acclaimed "The Missing Peace", which was the highest-selling release for Frontiers Music Srl in 2017. Their 12th album, "The Devil You Know", was released in 2019 to the same critical acclaim.