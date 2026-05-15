L.A. GUNS To Release New Live CD And DVD, 'Live From The Guild Theatre'

L.A. GUNS will release a new live CD and DVD, "Live From The Guild Theatre", on July 3 via Cleopatra Records. Recorded on July 10, 2025 at The Guild Theatre in Menlo Park, California and celebrating the release of the band's then-new album "Leopard Skin", L.A. GUNS fire off killer versions of fan favorites, including "Electric Gypsy", "One More Reason", "The Ballad Of Jayne" and more.

The L.A. GUNS lineup for "Live From The Guild Theatre" consists of singer Phil Lewis, guitarist and band founder Tracii Guns, bassist Johnny Martin, guitarist Ace Von Johnson and touring drummer Shawn Duncan.

"Live From The Guild Theatre" track listing:

Disc 1 (CD)

01. Intro - Taste It

02. Cannonball

03. Electric Gypsy

04. Sex Action

05. Hellraisers Ball

06. Hit And Run

07. Like A Drug

08. Speed

09. One More Reason

10. Theremin Jam

11. Over the Edge

12. Guitar Solo

13. I Wanna Be Your Man

14. Lucky Motherfucker

15. Never Enough

16. The Ballad Of Jayne

17. Rip And Tear

Disc 2 (DVD)

01. Intro - Taste It

02. Cannonball

03. Electric Gypsy

04. Sex Action

05. Hellraisers Ball

06. Hit And Run

07. Like A Drug

08. Speed

09. One More Reason

10. Theremin Jam

11. Over The Edge

12. Guitar Solo

13. I Wanna Be Your Man

14. Lucky Motherfucker

15. Never Enough

16. The Ballad Of Jayne

17. Rip And Tear

For more information, visit cleorecs.com.

"Leopard Skin" was released in April 2025. It marked the first fruit of L.A. GUNS' reunion with Cleopatra Records, a label known for its diverse roster and innovative approach to music production.

Hot on the heels of 2023's "Black Diamonds" album, "Leopard Skin" was L.A. GUNS' fifth studio effort in seven years, since the core team of Lewis and Guns reunited in 2017. "Leopard Skin", like the last few L.A. GUNS records, reconvened the tight-knit lineup of Guns, Lewis, Martin, Von Johnson and studio drummer Adam Hamilton.

"Black Diamonds" came out in April 2023. It was the fourth studio album since the much-welcome reunion of the band's core foundation of Lewis and Guns. It followed the well-received studio albums "The Missing Peace", "The Devil You Know" and "Checkered Past", plus the live release "Made In Milan", and a covers EP "Another Xmas In Hell".

In April 2021, a settlement was reached between drummer Steve Riley and Guns and Lewis over the rights to the L.A. GUNS name. Under the terms of the settlement agreement, Guns and Lewis continue to operate under the L.A. GUNS trademark, while Riley and his bandmates from the other version of L.A. GUNS were allowed to perform and record under the new name RILEY'S L.A. GUNS. Riley died in October 2023 at the age of 67.

L.A. GUNS was formed in 1983 and have sold over six million records, including 1988's "L.A. Guns" and 1990's "Cocked And Loaded", both of which were certified gold. "Cocked And Loaded" contained the hit single "The Ballad Of Jayne" that went to No. 33 on Billboard's Hot 100 and No. 25 on the Mainstream Rock charts. From the mid-'90s to the mid 2000s, L.A. GUNS continued to tour and release new music. Following their successful performance at SiriusXM's Hair Nation festival in September 2016, L.A. GUNS went into the studio to record the critically acclaimed "The Missing Peace", which was the highest-selling release for Frontiers Music Srl in 2017. Their 12th album, "The Devil You Know", was released in 2019 to the same critical acclaim.