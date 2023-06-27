Former SCORPIONS Drummer RUDY LENNERS Releases 'Still Loving You' Book

Rudy Lenners, who was the drummer of the SCORPIONS from 1975 to 1977 and appeared on the albums "In Trance" and "Virgin Killer", has released a book called "Still Loving You". In book, the Belgian musician tells his story for the first time, reflecting on his life before the SCORPIONS and opening up about his passion for music, not only through his concerts as a performer, but also through his later work as a producer and a coach.

In a 2015 interview with Scorpions News, Lenners talked about how he ended up joining the SCORPIONS. He said: "At the age of 22 I wanted to be a professional musician and I was searching for a band outside my country (Belgium) and thanks to a booking agent in Luxemburg, I've heard that they looked for a drummer. At that moment they were on tour in France. The first (negative) try was in Lille (France). The second and the third were done in Belgium. After a hard work meanwhile, I was directly engaged after the third try by the band for a tour in Europe. It was late 1974. The day after, I settled down in Hanover in North Germany. At first I only spoke English with them, the German language came later. My acceptance in the band was good except maybe in the beginning the language barrier."

Regarding his departure from SCORPIONS, Lenners said: "I decided to leave the band for personal reasons after a concert in Basel, and after that, the band asked me to choose together [with them] the following drummer [to replace me]. After three months, from England came Herman [Rarebell]... and my last concert with SCORPIONS took place in Paris."

Rudy denied that health issues played a part in his decision to leave SCORPIONS. "[It was] just for me a mature and reflective decision," he explained. "In fact, it took time to bring Herman into the band because of several tries of drummers around Europe. Big advantage with Herman: he was German (no more language barrier) and, of course, a good drummer."

After his time in SCORPIONS, Rudy played drums and vocals on a Jacques Ivan Duchesne LP. In 1982, he recorded a seven-inch single with the band BETSY BALL. In 1983, he played drums and vocals in a band called K-WEST. In 1984, he produced, played drums and vocals in the band STEELOVER, for the album "Glove Me". In 1991, he founded the band SUCH A NOISE.

To order a signed copy of the book, send an e-mail to [email protected] Non-signed copies are available from Amazon, with cheaper shipping costs.