Watch: ROB HALFORD, ALICE COOPER, COREY GLOVER, ROBIN ZANDER Perform At 2025 'Coopstock'

Alice Cooper, JUDAS PRIEST's Rob Halford, LIVING COLOUR's Corey Glover and CHEAP TRICK's Robin Zander are among the musicians who performed at Coopstock 2025, a benefit for Cooper's Solid Rock Teen Center, on Saturday, March 15 at Las Sendas Golf Club in Mesa. Backing the legendary rockers at the event was the Nashville cover band SIXWIRE. Fan-filmed video of the concert can be seen below (courtesy of RichG LIVE).

Glover sang renditions of LED ZEPPELIN's "Rock And Roll", Prince's "Purple Rain" and THE DOOBIE BROTHERS' "Takin' It To the Streets", as well as LIVING COLOUR's "Cult Of Personality". Halford led SIXWIRE through several PRIEST hits: "Heading Out To The Highway", "Breaking The Law", "Living After Midnight" and "You've Got Another Thing Comin'". Robin Zander, with his son Robin Taylor Zander on guitar and backing vocals, sang the CHEAP TRICK classics "Surrender", "The Flame" and "I Want You To Want Me", along with Elvis Presley's "Don't Be Cruel" and Fats Domino's "Ain't That a Shame".

All proceeds from Coopstock benefit Alice's Solid Rock Teen Centers, a nonprofit that Cooper built to provide free after-school music lessons to local teens.

Before the 2023 edition of Coopstock, Cooper told The Mesa Tribune: "We are fulfilling a vision we've had for several years…to provide teens with a central place to learn, have fun, and explore their creativity in a supportive and safe environment. The Rock is the first of many teen centers in Arizona and, ultimately, around the country."

For more than a quarter-century, Coopstock has drawn thousands and every year organizers expect more than 2,500 people to attend the event.