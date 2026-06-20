Former SYMPHONY X Bassist THOMAS MILLER Launches New Solo Project LAZARUS EFFECT

Prominent progressive metal label Sensory Records has announced the signing of LAZARUS EFFECT, the new solo project of former SYMPHONY X bassist Thomas Miller.

"I'm very excited to announce, after years of contemplating and eventually writing and recording my first solo project, the signing to Sensory Records," Miller writes. "After speaking and collaborating with Ken Golden, I've decided it's the perfect team to launch the CD and start the promotions for a fall 2026 release. I met Ken in 1998, while still in SYMPHONY X, and always had it in the back of my mind that, if I did decide to record and release an album, he'd be at the top of the list.

"I hope everyone is as excited as I am. Between recording with some of my old friends and bandmates to finding the perfect match in Sensory Records to give it the proper attention and promotional care I was hoping for. So, the new chapter has begun, and I'm looking forward to a prosperous future relationship with Sensory Records and reconnecting with the old fans as well as new ones. Stay tuned."

Label owner Ken Golden states: "I was a fan of SYMPHONY X early on and met Thomas back in 1998. Those SYMPHONY X albums were part of my introduction into the world of progressive metal and instantly won me over. Thomas was a vital part of the band's sound, and I feel that the LAZARUS EFFECT project is going to surprise and excite fans of SYMPHONY X and Thomas's brilliant bass work."

Thomas Miller started his music career in central New Jersey and played in numerous cover and original bands influenced by progressive bands from the 1970s and 1980s. In 1986, he met Michael Romeo, a local progressive and classically influenced guitarist, whom he then recorded and played out in several bands with. In 1994, they formed SYMPHONY X and recruited the rest of the band members to complete the lineup and sign with Japanese record label Zero Records.

After international critical acclaim for their albums "Symphony X", "Damnation Game", "The Divine Wings Of Tragedy", "Twilight In Olympus" and "A Prelude To The New Millenium", they did various tour dates in Japan, Europe and New York City. Shortly afterwards, due to personal issues, Thomas stepped away from the band.

Continually writing and recording on various projects and honing his writing skills, Miller collaborated on a recording project with vocalist Hollywood How Portney in 2017, who had recorded with several local bands and labels, including Megaforce Records. After interactions with fans over the years and realizing his chemistry with How, he decided to start writing for the LAZARUS EFFECT project. He then asked Michael Romeo and Michael Pinnella to lend their recording talents to the project, and then Eric Rachel, producer of SYMPHONY X's first six albums, to mix and master the album. The result is music and lyrics inspired by majestic themes, progressive metal, and various musical overtones. With the album fully complete, Thomas is now starting to promote the release of the album and working in collaboration with The Lasers Edge Group's distribution and promotional team.

LAZARUS EFFECT's debut is currently being finalized for release early this fall. Expect additional details, previews of the album, and more to begin posting during the summer.

Photo by Rodrigo Gudina