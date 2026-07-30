GEEZER BUTLER Says He And Other Members Of BLACK SABBATH Were 'Surprised' By Success Of 'Heaven And Hell' Album

During an appearance on the latest episode of the "100 Songs That Define Heavy Metal" podcast, hosted by Metal Blade Records CEO Brian Slagel, BLACK SABBATH bassist Geezer Butler, who took on the role of the band's primary lyricist from its inception, once again said that he had no qualms about letting Ronnie James Dio take over in that department once the singer joined SABBATH in 1979. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): " I was just so relieved because the final album with [original SABBATH singer] Ozzy [Osbourne] in the '70s, the 'Never Say Die!' album, it was like pulling teeth trying to to get Ozzy to sing the lyrics. And I used to write lyrics for him, and he wouldn't even read them. He just totally dismissed them before he'd even read them. On that final album, [SABBATH drummer] Bill Ward had to sing one of the songs' cause Ozzy, he just left. He wasn't interested in singing on them. One of the songs had to become instrumental because Ozzy refused to sing on it. It was around that time we either broke up or had to do something drastic and get a different singer in, and that's what happened."

Asked what it was like working with Ronnie compared to the experience of being in a band with Ozzy, Geezer said: "It was great because even down to the... Ozzy couldn't play any instruments, but Ronnie, to be able to express some of the choruses and things, he'd come up with a guitar and play it to Tony [Iommi, SABBATH guitarist], sort of, 'This is how I see the chorus.' And he'd play the chords, so we all knew what to do."

Asked if he and the other members of SABBATH were surprised to see the "Heaven And Hell" do so well on U.S. radio despite the fact that it was nearly seven minutes long, Butler said: "The whole thing surprised us, 'cause we believed in it, but getting everybody else to believe in it is another thing. You can think you've written the greatest song on earth, and then nobody else will think that way. But it was lucky 'cause the people liked it as much as we did. And, yeah, it was accepted. People were just, like, going, 'Well, SABBATH are finished. Let's hear what this terrible album's gonna be like,' and then getting completely surprised."

A founding member of BLACK SABBATH, Butler is also the lyricist of such SABBATH classics as "War Pigs", "Iron Man", "Paranoid" and others.

At last year's "Back To The Beginning" concert, Geezer and the other original SABBATH members performed four songs for more than 40,000 people at Villa Park in the band's original hometown of Birmingham, United Kingdom and 5.8 million more on a livestream. Ozzy also played a five-song solo set while seated in a bat-adorned throne.

A year ago, Geezer penned an article for U.K.'s The Sunday Times in which he reflected on his final appearance with Ozzy. Regarding what it was like to rehearse with Osbourne for "Back To The Beginning", Butler wrote: "I knew he wasn't in good health, but I wasn't prepared to see how frail he was. He was helped into the rehearsal room by two helpers and a nurse and was using a cane — being Ozzy, the cane was black and studded with gold and precious stones. He didn't really say much beyond the usual greetings and when he sang, he sat in a chair. We ran through the songs but we could see it was exhausting him after six or seven songs. We had a bit of a chat, but he was really quiet compared with the Ozzy of old."

Looking back on Ozzy's performance at Villa Park, Geezer wrote in The Sunday Times article: "Nobody knew he'd be gone from us little more than two weeks after the final show. But I am so grateful we got to play one last time together in front of his beloved fans. The love from the fans and all the bands, musicians, singers and solo artists that night was incredible. Everyone had come to pay homage to the Prince. I am so privileged to have spent most of my life with him. Of course there are millions of things I will think of that I should have written, but how can I sum up 57 incredible years of friendship in a few paragraphs? God bless, Oz, it has been one hell of a ride! Love you!"

Ozzy died on July 22, 2025 of a heart attack, his death certificate revealed. The certificate also reportedly said the 76-year-old musician suffered from coronary artery disease and Parkinson's disease.

In his tribute to Ozzy on the day of the singer's death, Geezer wrote on social media: "Goodbye dear friend- thanks for all those years- we had some great fun, 4 kids from Aston- who'd have thought, eh? So glad we got to do it one last time, back in Aston. Love you."

The original lineup of SABBATH came together with Osbourne, Butler, Iommi and Ward. That lineup recorded and toured through 1978, and periodically reformed through the '90s and 2000s for live work. They regrouped again in late 2011 for a new album and tour, although Ward dropped out after a few months over financial issues. SABBATH used Ozzy's touring drummer Tommy Clufetos since then for live work. RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE's Brad Wilk laid down the drum tracks on SABBATH's reunion album "13", which came out in June 2013.

In February 2017, SABBATH finished "The End" tour in Birmingham, closing out the quartet's groundbreaking 49-year career.

"The End" was SABBATH's last tour because Iommi, who was diagnosed with cancer in 2012 and is currently in remission, can no longer travel for extended amounts of time.

SABBATH wrote and recorded "13" and toured it all over the world while Iommi was going through treatment for his illness, with the guitarist having to fly back to England every six weeks.

In 2006, Osbourne and the other members of the original BLACK SABBATH were inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame. Ozzy was also inducted into the Rock Hall as a solo artist in 2024.