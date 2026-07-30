Century Media

01. New Day

02. Omertà

03. Nevermind

04. Enemy

05. Ataraxia

06. Ultraviolence

07. Snowblind

08. High Hopes

09. Avalon

Swedish progressive metalcore band ALLT made a strong first impression with "From The New World", and now they're back with "Ataraxia", an album that showcases their modern style. Instead of building another concept album around a fictional world, the band turns the focus inside. The songs come from real experiences, and you can hear that in every single note.

There's plenty of weight here. The riffs hit hard, the breakdowns hit when they need to and the band's technical chops never disappear. But "Ataraxia" doesn't overwhelm you every second. The band knows when to pull back, let a melody breathe or leave space for a song to build naturally. That balance makes the heavier moments hit even harder. The production deserves a nod, too. Everything feels clear without sounding polished to the point of losing its edge. Every guitar layer, every vocal and every moment has room to do its job.

As for the songs, "New Day" jumps out right away. The guitars slowly build before everything comes crashing down into thick, churning riffs. But, maybe you want something heavier. If you're looking for the album at its heaviest, "Nevermind" is it. The riffs hit like a freight train, and the mix of savage screams and deep growls gives the whole song an overwhelming sense of menace.

Then there's "Ataraxia", the title track. Instead of trying to top the heavier songs, it slows things down and lets the melody take over. The clean vocals sit front and center, giving the song a more reflective feel without losing the tension that's running through the rest of the album. It's a nice reminder that ALLT doesn't have to be at full blast to leave an impression, even though they do keep things heavy on most of this record. "Ataraxia" is heavy without being exhausting and somehow emotional without becoming overly dramatic. Those aren't easy lines to walk, but ALLT handles them with confidence.

It's an album that begs for repeat listens, not because it's difficult to understand, but because there's always another detail waiting to be discovered. For fans of modern metalcore that values both muscle and heart, think ERRA and SPIRITBOX, "Ataraxia" is an easy recommendation. It's seriously one of the stronger heavy releases you'll hear this year.