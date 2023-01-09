Former THE BLACK CROWES Drummer STEVE GORMAN Heads To Twin Cities As Morning Host For Classic Rock Station KQRS-FM

Cumulus Media has announced that it has appointed Steve Gorman, a founding member of the iconic American rock band THE BLACK CROWES, syndicated radio host, author, and podcaster, as morning on-air host on Minneapolis classic rock radio station KQRS-FM. Gorman will join the established "KQ Morning Show" with co-hosts Brian Zepp, Tony Lee and Candice Wheeler. He can be heard on KQRS weekdays from 6:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. Central, beginning Monday, January 9, 2023. Gorman, the current host of live nighttime radio show "Steve Gorman Rocks!", syndicated by Cumulus Media's Westwood One, will relocate to the Twin Cities. He will continue to host his nationally syndicated five-hour rock radio program, which airs weeknights from 7:00 p.m. to midnight on stations across the U.S.

Gorman began his radio career in 2011 with "Steve Gorman Sports!", which aired in Nashville. The show was later syndicated nationally on Fox Sports Radio. After leaving THE BLACK CROWES in 2014, Gorman penned his memoir, "Hard To Handle: The Life And Death Of The Black Crowes". Gorman launched "Steve Gorman Rocks!" with Westwood One, America's largest audio network, in August 2019. As a musician, Gorman toured the world relentlessly for three decades, performing as a drummer with artists who are mainstays of classic rock playlists today, from AC/DC to ZZ TOP, including THE ROLLING STONES, AEROSMITH, HEART, METALLICA and Jimmy Page.

Shelly Malecha Wilkes, vice president/market manager, Cumulus Minneapolis, said: "We are very excited that Steve has decided to join the 'KQ Morning Show'. Steve is intelligent, authentic, funny — everything we were looking for and more. I am very much looking forward to our next chapter."

James Kurdziel, vice president of classic rock, Cumulus Media, and program director, KQRS-FM, said: "When looking for someone to drive the 'KQ Morning Show', we needed a big personality with quick wits, brilliant storytelling, strong work ethic, will to win and most importantly, someone who wants to be a part of our community. We found all those things in Steve Gorman. Adding him to our established team of Zepp, Tony and Candice makes our show energetic, dynamic, topical, and all about Minnesota. We're fortunate to have landed our big fish."

Gorman commented: "When I got the call gauging my interest in the 'KQ Morning Show', I thought at first it must be a prank. A unique and truly iconic rock station in one of my favorite cities on Earth? Incredible. Easiest decision I've ever made. I can't wait to get started."

Photo credit: Scott Willis