Former VIXEN Singer LORRAINE LEWIS Was 'Definitely Shocked And Surprised' By Her Dismissal From The Band

In a new interview with The Bay Ragni Show, former VIXEN singer Lorraine Lewis opened up about her recent exit from the band, saying she was "definitely shocked and surprised" by her dismissal from the group.

In January 2019, VIXEN recruited Lewis as its new lead singer following the departure of Janet Gardner.

Lewis had already performed with VIXEN in March 2018 in Durant, Oklahoma while Gardner was recovering from surgery.

Speaking about her time with VIXEN, Lewis told The Bay Ragni Show (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "I did my first show with them in 2018 when Janet had a brain issue. And I think that I can remember it was Choctaw, Oklahoma, and it was a fabulous show and really great. And then Janet decided to leave and do her own thing. And I was invited to be the lead singer of VIXEN, which was a great honor and a privilege and a pleasure for sure. And, yeah, and that's basically what happened. So I was invited to come into the camp. I think that they needed me at that time. Yeah, and five years of rocking and rolling and having a blast."

Asked if she was surprised when she was let go from VIXEN, Lorraine said: "You said that a lot of people were shocked or surprised. I was definitely shocked and surprised. I thought that my statement [that I released announcing my departure] was pretty clear. I think that a lot of people have misunderstood it. So I guess it's important for me to say, because, look, the bottom line for me, I had the best time, I love the girls. We had an amazing time. We totally kicked ass together and I am really proud, really proud of what I brought to the brand. And I know that I did a great job. No one can tell me that I didn't. I know this. You can say whatever you want about me, whatever, but I know I brought it and I brought it every night and I do what I do, which I am a rock and roll singer through and through and I love the crowd and I love the people. I live for the people. I mean, I live for the music, too — don't get me wrong; it's all about the music at the end of the day — but I'm here for the people. I'm an entertainer. I'm born to entertain. That's what I do. So, for me, I wanted to let the fans know that I was no longer going to be the front person for the band."

She continued: "It was not my decision to leave. And I think that that's something that I do want to have be clear and known, and that's not for anybody else or any musicians or anything. It's for the fans, 'cause I had a lot of fans reach out to me and say, 'Why did you quit? Why? Why did you leave? Why?', and upset that I 'left'. And plain and simple, it was not my choice to leave. And I think that that is all I really need to say about that. It was not my choice. I was surprised. I thought we were getting ready to go out on tour for the summer. So, I was ready to rock and roll. And again, I miss the girls. I love the girls. And we had the best ride. And I am still honored and so humbled and grateful to have been a part of VIXEN and what I brought to the table and the amount of touring that I got to do with them and have a blast. And I think that the fans really loved it."

Lewis added: "Here's to the fans and the friends of the band. You are the people that really matter to me and I love you all so much. And it was important for me to let people know, because shows were coming up and I felt it was my right to say what I wanted to say as gently as I could, and so I released that statement on a Sunday and let people know. And yeah, I'm sure that people were surprised and shocked. I know that they were, because my phone blew up like crazy and hasn't really stopped. But that's really all I can say about that. I had a great ride with them."

Lorraine, a former singer for the 1980s hard rock band FEMME FATALE and current senior casting producer at the production company Renegade 83, went on to say: "That band is a chapter of my life. That's a chapter. My life is pre-that, my life is television, my life is vast. I've been on the planet a very long time and I have lived many lives. I've worn many different hats. I am a million different people from one day to the next… Yeah, I'm a million different people and this is just a segment of my life that I've enjoyed to the fullest and to the max. And now it is on to the next."

Asked if she was fired from VIXEN in a phone call or an e-mail, Lorraine said: "I'm not really wanting to talk about all that yet. I just really have no need to talk about all the details. I think that a lot of people really want to know, and I think that there might be a time and place to do that. But I heard a quote from Cher recently, and I posted it, actually, today. And she said — she gave someone advice, she gave a really famous actress some really good advice, and she said, 'If it's not going to matter in five years, if it doesn't matter in five years, it doesn't matter.' And that hit me like a ton of bricks, because that was a message I felt for me, because in the big picture of my life, this is a segment that I have just stepped away from and that's okay. Life goes on life."

Lewis continued: "My life has been up and down and all around. So this is nothing that fazes me in the least. Yes, I can say I was surprised. Yes, I didn't know this was gonna happen; I thought we were just killing it. But, really, in the big picture and what Cher said, in five years, will it matter? No. In five years, this segment, this chapter is definitely not going to matter. So that's really how I choose to live my life. That's it."

VIXEN's new singer Rosa Laricchiuta (TRANS-SIBERIAN ORCHESTRA, HEADPINS) made her live debut with VIXEN on June 21 at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California alongside GREAT WHITE, SLAUGHTER and QUIET RIOT.

During a recent appearance on the Battleline Podcast, VIXEN guitarist Brittany Denaro (a.k.a. Britt Lightning) discussed the decision to part ways with Lewis. Asked what she would say to fans who are concerned that VIXEN bears little resemblance to the band that broke through in the late 1980s, with drummer Roxy Petrucci as the sole remaining member from VIXEN's classic lineup, Britt said: "Yeah, well, I think Roxy is definitely dedicated to maintaining the musical integrity of the classic VIXEN. And she said that. And I think for whatever reason, she feels that this change is gonna be a positive one… So, I'm excited. I trust her. She's been doing this a long time, and she knows what feels right."

Britt continued: "Sometimes things run its course. And, again, I'm not involved in in this decision or at liberty to really speak about … the reasons in it. But at the end of the day, it doesn't matter, I guess. We're forging forward, we're forging ahead, and there will be new music. And I think it's gonna rock. So I'm very excited."

Britt went on to discuss the importance of getting along with VIXEN's new singer on a personal level, explaining: "At the end of the day, obviously you have to be talented, but just being a good person and being a cool person, 'cause we spend a lot of time together. I mean, that saying, musicians, we get paid to travel and then we play the gig, but what do we get paid for? The travel. I mean, I've flown to South America for one 30-minute show and then flown right back. So that's a lot of travel time and not a lot of playing. And that's a lot of time that you have to be with each other, and if you're with somebody that just drives you nuts, that's the worst thing ever. And then you can tell on stage too. So you know there's good chemistry when — you can feel it, is what I'm saying, on stage. And I think the audience can always feel it too. So, I know it'll be great though. Roxy also is more familiar with her as a person, and if she greenlighted it, then I know it's gonna be good."

When VIXEN announced Lewis's exit from the band on May 27, the group said in a statement: "First of all we want to extend a special thank you to Lorraine Lewis. We're grateful for her contributions to VIXEN and wish her all the best in her career moving forward."

On May 26, Lewis released the following statement via her social media: "VIXEN Tribe and devoted fans: The band has taken a different direction, and as much as I will miss you please know that more Rock & Roll from me is on the way!

"It has been an honor to front the band since that first show in 2019 & I am forever grateful for the opportunity and memories that came with it! I've had the time of my life and have loved rockin' with ALL of you! I can't wait to rock your faces off again soon cuz trust me babes, I'm not going anywhere!! I love you."

Prior to Lewis's addition to VIXEN, Petrucci, bassist Share Ross and Lightning vowed to "expand upon the VIXEN legacy while remaining true to our musical roots."

Gardner, Petrucci and Ross are considered to be part of VIXEN's classic lineup, along with founding guitarist Jan Kuehnemund, who died of cancer in October 2013.

Gardner contributed lead vocals to VIXEN's most commercially successful studio albums — "Vixen" (1988),"Rev It Up" (1990) and "Tangerine" (1998) — as well as the group's latest full-length release, 2018's live album "Live Fire".

More than two years ago, Ross announced that she was "taking a hiatus" from VIXEN. Her replacement is Julia Lage, formerly of the Latin Grammy-nominated Brazilian rock group BARRA DE SAIA and wife of Richie Kotzen. Lage made her live debut with VIXEN on February 8, 2022 at the pre-Monsters Of Rock cruise concert at Magic City Casino in Miami, Florida.

Last year, VIXEN released a new single called "Red". The official music video for the track, which was written and produced by CINDERELLA drummer Fred Coury, was directed by Drew Johnston and Vicente Cordero and edited by Ryan Conion.