Former WHITE ZOMBIE Bassist Shares Video Of 'Secret' PANTERA Rehearsal In New Orleans

December 13, 2022

Former WHITE ZOMBIE bassist Sean Yseult has shared a photo and video of a "PANTERA secret rehearsal" she attended last month in New Orleans, Louisiana. She wrote in an accompanying message: "PANTERA secret rehearsal! I promised Phil [Anselmo, PANTERA singer] I wouldn't share this until they started touring - so amazing. Great to see Phil and Rex [Brown, PANTERA bassist], and I could not imagine two better musicians to fill in for Dime and Vinnie than Zakk Wylde and Charlie Benante.

"Swipe to see Zakk nailing Darrell's solo in 'Respect'," she continued, apparently referring to the song "Walk". "I've heard Darrell play that hundreds of times, and it made me smile to hear it played so flawlessly. They are truly showing respect to Darrell and anyone who is a fan. And the stage show and pyro are out of control!!! @panteraofficial @philiphanselmo @charbenante @zakkwyldebls #metal #badass #90s".

One of the other people who attended the above-mentioned rehearsal on November 21 was longtime PANTERA producer Sterling Winfield, who called the experience "something very special" and said that his doubts were "silenced." He wrote in part: "I wasn't prepared for how classy, thoughtful and honorable it was presented to me and the other fine folks in attendance.

"I don't think other people, the general public, are going to be prepared for it," he added. "All of these people that have been talking negatively about it either online or in the media, without knowing a single thing about it. I honestly hope it either knocks them on their collective asses and that they eat their words, or that they simply regret not going as it passes them by."

More photos of the same New Orleans rehearsal, courtesy of local videographer Mike Holderbeast, can be found below.

As previously reported, PANTERA performed yesterday (Monday, December 12) at Movistar Arena in Santiago, Chile and on Sunday (December 11) at Knotfest Chile in Santiago without Brown. Filling in for him were CATTLE DECAPITATION bassist Derek Engemann, who also plays with Anselmo in both PHILIP H. ANSELMO & THE ILLEGALS and SCOUR, and Bobby Landgraf, who previously played with Anselmo in DOWN.

Earlier on Monday, Brown released the following statement via PANTERA's social media: "I caught a very mild strain of Covid, but because of our own protocols, I simply do not wanna risk getting my brothers or the crew sick!! I'm feeling better & am on my way to a speedy recovery. Merry Fckn Christmas & see you all next year!"

On Sunday, Chilean radio station Futuro reported that Brown flew from Bogotá, Colombia, where PANTERA performed at Knotfest Colombia on Friday (December 9),back home to the United States to quarantine, thereby missing the remainder of the PANTERA shows in South America.

PANTERA is next scheduled to play two shows in São Paulo, Brazil — on Thursday, December with JUDAS PRIEST and on Sunday, December 18 at Knotfest Brasil.

The new PANTERA lineup made its live debut on December 2 at Mexico's Hell & Heaven Metal Fest and also performed on December 6 at Monterrey Metal Fest in Monterrey, Mexico.

It was first reported in July that Anselmo and Brown would unite with Wylde and Benante for a world tour under the PANTERA banner.

The band will headline a number of major festivals across North America and Europe and stage some of their own headline concerts. They will also support METALLICA on a massive North American stadium tour in 2023 and 2024.

According to Billboard, the lineup has been given a green light by the estates of the band's founders, drummer Vincent "Vinnie Paul" Abbott and guitarist "Dimebag" Darrell Abbott, as well as Brown, who last year said Wylde wouldn't tour with PANTERA if a reunion were to happen. It's unclear what changed his mind.

Image courtesy of Sean Yseult's Instagram

Fuckin A

Posted by Mike Holderbeast on Saturday, December 3, 2022

