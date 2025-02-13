METALLICA Announces Second Collection With Californian Watchmaker NIXON

Beginning February 13, 2025, just in time for the return of the METALLICA's "M72" North American tour, Nixon is proud to announce a second collaboration collection with Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame inductees METALLICA. This encore collection, which includes four watches, was born of long-shared mutual respect for upstarts who buck the system and wind up changing it for good.

Nixon x Metallica will be available as of February 13, both in stores and online at Metallica.com, Metallica.ProbityMerch.com (UK),and Nixon.com. The collection includes four hard-rocking models:

* Sentry Stainless Steel "Kill 'Em All" $300

The METALLICA collection continues with the band's debut album cover gracing the dial of the Sentry, including a custom Metallica Barb seconds hand and "Kill 'Em All" hammerhead hour hand.

Sentry Stainless Steel "72 Seasons" $300

The second version of the Sentry in this collection features METALLICA's most recent album cover, "72 Seasons", and its unmistakable yellow. It also features the Metallica Barb seconds hand and leather-textured dial.

Time Teller "Ride The Lightning" $150

The METALLICA collection adds another shocking hit with the "Ride The Lightning" cover on the dial of this Time Teller. The case and band are coated with a special brushed Super Black finish while the hands and wordmarks are hit with a clean black polish.

51-30 "Master Of Puppets" $550 USD

This watch cranks up the volume with the iconic "Master Of Puppets" crosses spanning the expansive sunray dial of the 51-30. To take it a step further, a bushed Super Black finish surrounds the band, case, and bezel.

The 3-link stainless steel easy-to-read 51 mm design that launched the oversized trend, with:

- Unique multilayer "Cross" dial

- Metallica Barb seconds hand

- Textured center links

- Helmet cross embossed crown

- Updated second pressing colorway

Founded in 1998 in Encinitas, California, Nixon is the premium watch and accessories brand for the youth lifestyle market. Focused on making the little stuff better, Nixon began with a small line of team-designed, custom-built watches sold exclusively in specialty boardsport and fashion retailers.

Formed in 1981 by vocalist/guitarist James Hetfield and drummer Lars Ulrich and including guitarist Kirk Hammett and bassist Robert Trujillo, METALLICA has become one of the most influential and successful rock bands in history, selling nearly 125 million albums worldwide and generating more than 17 billion streams while playing to millions of fans on all seven continents — more than 1.3 million of whom belong to the band's fiercely loyal and consistently growing Fifth Member fan club. METALLICA's catalog of multi-platinum studio albums includes "Kill 'Em All", "Ride The Lightning", "Master Of Puppets", "…And Justice For All", "Metallica" (commonly referred to as The Black Album),"Load", "Reload", "St. Anger", "Death Magnetic", "Hardwired…To Self-Destruct" and most recently the Grammy-winning "72 Seasons", released April 14, 2023, on the band's own Blackened Recordings label. METALLICA's awards and accolades include nine Grammy Awards, two American Music Awards, multiple MTV Video Music Awards, a 2009 induction into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame, and Sweden's Polar Music Prize. In 2017, METALLICA established its own charitable foundation, All Within My Hands, to give back to communities that have supported the band. METALLICA and All Within My Hands have raised over $20 million since inception, including $11.4 million in grants to workforce education, $7.4 million to fight hunger globally, and $5.2 million donated to critical local services around the world.