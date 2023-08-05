Former YES Guitarist TREVOR RABIN Launches 'Big Mistakes' Single From 'Rio' Solo Album

Trevor Rabin, the South African guitarist, singer, multi-musician, writer and producer, recently announced "Rio", his first solo album of vocal material in 34 years, set for release on October 6 worldwide. He has now revealed the LP's first single, "Big Mistakes", alongside a brand new video. Watch it now below.

Trevor comments: "'Big Mistakes', the first single on the album, is essentially about surviving my late teens/twenties, hence the lyric: 'We played in the fire, we danced in the rain. Up all night we made Big Mistakes'. I should have called the song 'I Can't Believe I'm Alive'."

Trevor plays all the instruments on the track, aside from the drums which were performed by Lou Molino, and backing vocals from Dante Marchi and Liz Constantine.

"Rio" will be available as a limited CD+Blu-ray mediabook and limited deluxe gatefold red 180g 2LP + Blu-ray (including an eight-page LP booklet and obi strip),both featuring bonus material, 5.1 Surround Sound and liner notes. It will also be available as a standard CD jewelcase, gatefold 180g 2LP+LP booklet (with etching on side D),and as a digital album. The cover for the album was created by Trevor himself. "I dabble with digital art so I sent some images of mine to the label and was pleasantly surprised when they liked them," he says.

"Rio" track listing:

01. Big Mistakes

02. Push

03. Oklahoma

04. Paradise

05. Thandi

06. Goodbye

07. Tumbleweed

08. These Tears

09. Egoli

10. Toxic

The limited CD+Blu-ray mediabook and limited deluxe gatefold red 180g 2LP + Blue-ray also features the following bonus tracks:

01. Spek & Polly

02. Fragile (Demo)

03. Georgia

Although he has carved a lengthy and diverse career, Johannesburg-born Rabin is best known for membership of the band YES over a 12-year, four-album spell that began in 1983, his smash hit song "Owner Of A Lonely Heart" of the same year topping America's Billboard chart and inspiring the iconic prog-rock band to cross over into a far larger audience. Rabin was inducted to the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame with the band in 2017 and more recently teamed up with former YES members Jon Anderson and Rick Wakeman in the trio ARW.

Given that his previous vocal-led solo album, "Can't Look Away", was released in 1989 (2012's "Jacaranda" was all instrumental),Rabin has kept us waiting for more than three decades for a follow-up. Trevor admits that there was pressure from all sides, including his own family, to have sped up the process. However, the delay is excusable. Since leaving YES following the "Talk" album in 1994 and largely as a prequel to touring as part of ARW in 2016, the guitarist entered the time-consuming world of movie soundtracks. Trevor's name appears as composer for such blockbusters as "Con Air", "Armageddon", "Remember The Titans", "Enemy Of The State", "Deep Blue Sea", "Glory Road" and "Gone In 60 Seconds" and both "National Treasure" movies, amongst many others.

"Over the past ten years I was having ideas, concepts that I couldn't implement due to my busy schedule," he explains, adding: "To be honest, those years flew by in a flurry. I knew that this was the time, and once I found my momentum, I worked on the album 24/7."

The process proved a labor of love, and as with his first and second solo records, "Trevor Rabin" and "Face To Face" (from 1977 and '79, respectively),Rabin handled just about all of the instruments himself.

Stylistically, "Rio", named after Rabin's granddaughter, is tough to categorize. Besides guitar-driven rock-meets-pop, "Goodbye" is country and western with an edgy drive, while "Tumbleweed" begins in a burst of harmonies. No wonder its working title was "The Demographic Nightmare".

"I wanted to get into many different areas," Rabin states. "Of course there are 'prog things', but overall there are a lot of styles going on."

As mentioned, Trevor plays the majority of the instruments on the record. However, on drums for a number of tracks is Lou Molino, while Trevor also contributes some drums and percussion. Vinnie Calaiuta provides drums on "Push", and Rabin's son Ryan Rabin helped out with some of the most important percussive arrangements. Along the way, Trevor also drafted in a couple of friends, Dante Marchi and Liz Constantine, to sing back up on two songs.

