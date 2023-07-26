  • facebook
  • twitter
  • rss

Former YES Guitarist TREVOR RABIN To Release New Solo Album, 'Rio', In October

July 26, 2023

InsideOut Music has announced the signing of Trevor Rabin, the South African guitarist, singer, multi-instrumentalist, writer and producer. The label will release "Rio", his first solo album of vocal material in 34 years on October 6 worldwide.

Of the signing and the forthcoming album, Trevor comments: "Signing to InsideOut Music was the most natural and happy signing. Thomas [Waber, InsideOut Music label head] and I have been friends for a while, and we've wanted to work together for a while. As I got close to completing the project, I called Thomas. It was that simple. I am extremely happy to be working with the InsideOut Music team and being part of the Sony family."

Waber adds: "Working with Trevor is a big bucket-list moment for me and the label. I became a fan of his signature writing style at the beginning of the '80s and have been following him ever since. He is one of the true greats in rock music. 'Rio' is everything we could have hoped for and more!"

Although he has carved a lengthy and diverse career, Johannesburg-born Rabin is best known for membership of the band YES over a 12-year, four-album spell that began in 1983, his smash hit song "Owner Of A Lonely Heart" of the same year topping America's Billboard chart and inspiring the iconic prog-rock band to cross over into a far larger audience. Rabin was inducted to the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame with the band in 2017 and more recently teamed up with former YES members Jon Anderson and Rick Wakeman in the trio ARW.

Given that his previous vocal-led solo album, "Can't Look Away", was released in 1989 (2012's "Jacaranda" was all instrumental),Rabin has kept us waiting for more than three decades for a follow-up. Trevor admits that there was pressure from all sides, including his own family, to have sped up the process. However, the delay is excusable. Since leaving YES following the "Talk" album in 1994 and largely as a prequel to touring as part of ARW in 2016, the guitarist entered the time-consuming world of movie soundtracks. Trevor's name appears as composer for such blockbusters as "Con Air", "Armageddon", "Remember The Titans", "Enemy Of The State", "Deep Blue Sea", "Glory Road" and "Gone In 60 Seconds" and both "National Treasure" movies, amongst many others.

"Over the past ten years I was having ideas, concepts that I couldn't implement due to my busy schedule," he explains, adding: "To be honest, those years flew by in a flurry. I knew that this was the time, and once I found my momentum, I worked on the album 24/7."

"Rio", named after Rabin's granddaughter, features a painting by Trevor himself and will be available to pre-order from August 4 on several different formats. More information will be available soon.

Photo courtesy of Chipster PR And Consulting

Find more on Yes
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • reddit
  • email

Comments Disclaimer And Information

BLABBERMOUTH.NET uses the Facebook Comments plugin to let people comment on content on the site using their Facebook account. The comments reside on Facebook servers and are not stored on BLABBERMOUTH.NET. To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).