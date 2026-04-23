Founding GWAR Member CHUCK VARGA Is Battling Cancer

The GWAR family is coming together to support one of their own. Chuck Varga, known to fans as the Sexecutioner and one of the founding members of GWAR, is currently battling cancer. In response, the band and their extended community have launched a nationwide blood donation campaign in his honor.

Fans are encouraged to find a blood bank near them and either register as donors or give blood in Chuck's name. As a thank you, participants will receive a free exclusive t shirt designed by Chuck himself.

This campaign gives the GWAR faithful a way to show up in a real and meaningful way, helping save lives while honoring a character and creator who has given so much to the band's world.

Donate and get an exclusive t-shirt here.

Varga's work as the Sexecutioner has left a permanent mark on GWAR's legacy. Now fans have the chance to give something back. Find a blood bank, take part, and help make a difference. Give blood. Celebrate the Sexecutioner. Keep the legacy alive.

Varga was a founding member of GWAR, which formed in 1984, and as the intergalactic Sexecutioner, his job was "making sure the blood goes in all the right places." Varga sang in the band and created many of the group's costumes. He told Entertainment Weekly almost a decade ago: "I describe it as a full-body stunt mat. It gives me special powers. I have fallen off stage five feet onto a concrete floor and bounced like a Super Ball."

Chuck likes to describe himself as one part comic book illustrator, one part special effects designer, two parts sculptor, shaken over some science fiction novels, poured into a rubber mask, and garnished with a twisted sense of humor. In 1985 he co-founded Slave Pit Studios and formed the theatrical rock sensation GWAR. He collaborated on eight major productions, over 1,000 live performances and co-authored two feature length films with two Grammy nominations and a gold record. At this time Varga performed as the Sexecutioner. His art has been described as "eye popping, twisted and over the top, way over!"

In 1995 he partnered up with Don Drakulich to form Hyperreal Productions, an art effects venture producing public sculptures and collectable figures. In 1997, Chuck moved to New York to work on Broadway and feature film productions. He would occasionally perform with GWAR and finally retired on Halloween Scumdog Reunion 2021. Along the way he befriended the likes of Joe Coleman and Robert Williams and many other outsider artists.

Varga met his soon-to-be-wife Bambi The Mermaid at the Coney Island Mermaid Parade. It was love at first sight and the two were married there in 2017. He merged his absurdist theatre with her neo-burlesque performances and became a staple at the legendary not-for-profit arts organization Coney Island USA where he reigned as resident Neptune.

Varga divides his time between fine art and underground theater projects, continuing to evolve the blend of spectacle, satire, and handcrafted fantasy that defined his GWAR years with a delightfully unwholesome splash of neo-burlesque charm.