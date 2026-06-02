BUTCHER BABIES Release Music Video For Latest Single 'Blame It On The Wind'

BUTCHER BABIES have released their powerful new single "Blame It On The Wind", produced by Howard Benson. This marks the fourth release from their forthcoming album via Judge & Jury Records.

The track serves as a key chapter in an album that functions as a deeply personal love letter to vocalist Heidi Shepherd's past reflecting on the experiences, relationships, heartbreaks, and hard-earned lessons that have shaped her over the last 25 years. It's a record rooted in self-reflection and growth, honoring where she's been while embracing the strength and clarity of who she has become today.

"Blame It On The Wind" is a seductive hard-rock track inspired by a late-night encounter in Los Angeles. The song narrates a one-night stand, fueled by neon lights and loud music, leading to an unforgettable experience you'll want to visit for more than one night. The track shifts from a slow burn to a high-energy tempo reminiscent of IN THIS MOMENT meets JINJER. Through Heidi Shepherd's commanding vocals, it captures the restless tug-of-war between desire and blame.

Shepherd shares: "There are certain nights, certain moments, and certain connections you never fully shake. 'Blame It On The Wind' came from one of those nights that should have disappeared in the morning. In 2012, what started as a one-night stand morphed into a connection that would haunt me for years. A moment that we both knew was off limits; however, the forbidden fruit continually pulled us back into that first night. I remember it so vividly; his scent, the way he said my name, his bootcut jeans, the balcony in his Santa Monica loft, and that very first touch. This song is about a lust you can't leave, a denial of accountability, and a laundry list of excuses for following the white rabbit. I think sometimes we blame the setting for the choices we make because it's easier than admitting someone genuinely got under our skin. That's what this song is about for me."

Following a massive global touring run across the United States and Europe, BUTCHER BABIES will continue their international trek with dates in Japan this June.

BUTCHER BABIES, now based in Las Vegas, Nevada, are a force to be reckoned with in the hard rock and heavy metal scene. Formed in 2009, the band is known for its aggressive style and intense live performances. Inspired by metal legends and punk rock attitude, BUTCHER BABIES blend elements of thrash, groove, and melodic metal, creating a unique and ferocious sound.

The band's debut album, "Goliath" (2013),showcased their raw energy and tight musicianship, earning critical acclaim and a dedicated fan base. Follow-up albums like "Uncovered" (2014),"Take It Like A Man" (2015),"Lilith" (2017),"Eye For An Eye" and "'Til the World's Blind" (2023 double album) further cemented their reputation, with tracks that highlight their dynamic range and lyrical depth.

With influences ranging from PANTERA and SLIPKNOT to NO DOUBT and riot girl PJ Harvey, BUTCHER BABIES have carved out their niche in the metal world. Their relentless touring schedule and high-octane performances have taken them across the globe, sharing stages with some of the biggest names in metal. BUTCHER BABIES continues to evolve, pushing boundaries and challenging the norms of the genre. Their dedication to their craft and their fans makes them a standout act, promising and exciting future for this powerhouse band.

Founded by multi-platinum producer Howard Benson and Neil Sanderson (drummer and songwriter of THREE DAYS GRACE),Judge & Jury brings decades of success in the rock world, offering extensive promotional, production, and songwriting resources.

The instrumentation for BUTCHER BABIES' new LP was meticulously crafted by Benson and Sanderson at West Valley Recording Studios, Benson's studio in Woodland Hills, California.

BUTCHER BABIES played their first concert since the official departure of co-vocalist Carla Harvey on July 27, 2024 at the Stonehenge festival in Steenwijk, The Netherlands.

BUTCHER BABIES press photo courtesy of O'Donnell Media Group