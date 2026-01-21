FOZZY Announces May 2026 U.S. Tour Dates

FOZZY, the band featuring wrestling superstar Chris Jericho and STUCK MOJO mastermind Rich "The Duke" Ward, has announced the "Twisted Faith Tour 2026", set to take place around the band's appearances at the Welcome To Rockville and Sonic Temple festivals. Along for the ride for FOZZY's headlining shows will be FLAW, SPINESHANK and WHO ON EARTH (on select dates). Tickets and VIP information for the shows are available at FozzyRock.com.

FOZZY's "Twisted Faith Tour 2026" dates:

May 07 - Daytona, FL - Welcome to Rockville *

May 08 - Charlotte, NC - Amo’s Southend (w/ FLAW and WHO ON EARTH)

May 09 - Waynesboro, VA - The Foundry (w/ FLAW and WHO ON EARTH)

May 12 - Philadelphia, PA - Underground Arts (w/ SPINESHANK and WHO ON EARTH)

May 13 - Harrisburg, PA - Capital City Music Hall (w/ SPINESHANK and WHO ON EARTH)

May 14 - Columbus, OH - Sonic Temple *

May 15 - St. Charles, IL - Arcada Theater (w/ SPINESHANK and WHO ON EARTH)

May 16 - Flint, MI - Machine Shop (w/ SPINESHANK and WHO ON EARTH)

* Festival appearances

Last September FOZZY surprise released its cover version of the OZZY OSBOURNE classic "Crazy Train". The track arrived two months after FOZZY released the official Lawrence Hinson-directed music video for the group's latest single, "Fall In Line". The clip was filmed at HM Studios in Las Vegas, Nevada, based on a video concept by Hinson and Mark Willis.

"Fall In Line" was released in April 2025 via Madison Records.

The 2025 leg of FOZZY's 25th-anniversary tour, dubbed "2025th Anniversary Tour", kicked off on April 17, 2025 in Springfield, Missouri and concluded on May 12, 2025 in Wyandotte, Michigan.

The first U.S. leg of FOZZY's 25th-anniversary tour ran through October 21, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.

"Fall In Line" was the follow-up to FOZZY's previous standalone single, "Spotlight", which was released in October 2023 via Madison Records/The Orchard. The track was helmed by FOZZY's longtime producer Johnny Andrews (THREE DAYS GRACE, ALL THAT REMAINS, HALESTORM) and sonically refined by mixer Jacob Hanson (VOLBEAT, AMARANTHE, ARCH ENEMY).

"Boombox" came out in May 2022 and featured "I Still Burn", which has more than three million views on YouTube. It also included the Top 10 singles "Nowhere To Run" and "Sane".

In the spring of 2023, FOZZY spent time on the road with UGLY KID JOE as part of the latter band's first tour of the United States in 27 years.

In January 2022, FOZZY parted ways with longtime drummer Frank Fontsere and replaced him with Grant Brooks (THROUGH FIRE).

Fontsere was a founding member of FOZZY, having formed the group in 1999 with Jericho and Ward.

When FOZZY announced Fontsere's departure, the band said that he was "stepping down to focus on his family and other projects."

FOZZY is Jericho, Ward, Brooks, Billy Grey (guitar) and P.J. Farley (bass).