FOZZY To Perform At AEW 'All In' Wrestling Event At London's Wembley Stadium This Weekend

FOZZY, the band fronted by wrestling superstar Chris Jericho, will perform at the "AEW All In" wrestling event on Sunday, August 27 at Wembley Stadium in London, England.

Jericho, who will also wrestle at "All In", revealed earlier today (Tuesday, August 22) that he and the rest of FOZZY will perform their hit song "Judas" — which he has been using as his AEW entrance theme — at this weekend's event.

"For the first time ever, I'm going to sing myself to the ring with FOZZY playing live," Jericho said. "We are going to be playing 'Judas' live for you in Wembley Stadium at 'All In'."

FOZZY is also scheduled to play at O2 Forum Kentish Town in London on Friday, August 25. Jericho said these are FOZZY's two biggest headlining concerts to date.

"So it's going to be a huge weekend," Jericho said. "Not just for AEW, not just for Chris Jericho, but for FOZZY as well. Our two biggest shows ever."

Jericho is facing Will Ospreay in a singles match at "All In".

As previously reported, FOZZY will release a new single, "Spotlight", this Friday, August 25.

Joining FOZZY at the "Spotlight On London" live show at O2 Forum Kentish Town will be special guests MASSIVE WAGONS and the KRIS BARRAS BAND. August 25 will also be the on-sale date for FOZZY's yet-to-be-announced February 2024 U.K. tour.

This past spring, FOZZY spent time on the road with UGLY KID JOE as part of the latter band's first tour of the United States in 27 years.

In January 2022, FOZZY parted ways with longtime drummer Frank Fontsere and replaced him with Grant Brooks (THROUGH FIRE).

Fontsere was a founding member of FOZZY, having formed the group in 1999 with Jericho and Rich Ward (guitar).

When FOZZY announced Fontsere's departure, the band said that he was "stepping down to focus on his family and other projects."

FOZZY is Jericho, Brooks, Ward, Billy Grey (guitar) and P.J. Farley (bass).