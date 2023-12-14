FRANK HANNON Doesn't Know If TESLA Will Release Any New Music In 2024: 'We're More In Touring Mode Right Now'

In a new interview with RadioBypass, TESLA guitarist Frank Hannon was asked if there are any plans for him and his bandmates to release new music in 2024. He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Well, from what I know about 2024 is that we are going to release a vinyl version of 'Real To Reel'. It's been remastered for vinyl. It's the first album we did with [TESLA guitarist] Dave Rude, a tribute album of cover tunes. And Brian [Wheat, TESLA bassist] did a lot of work on remastering it for vinyl. So on Record Store Day, that's gonna come out. We do have another song that we wrote last year that Jeff [Keith, TESLA singer] and I put together, but I'm not sure if we're gonna get it recorded this year or not. It's a beautiful song. It's called 'All About Love'. But I don't know.

"It's very difficult to coordinate everybody at this time," Frank explained. "We're more in touring mode right now. So I know we've got a lot of concert dates that we're doing. It's called the 'Keepin' It Real' tour. And it's hard to juggle those modes. So I think we're gonna be doing mostly tour dates. And I'm not sure about the new music. But I will say that each guy, like Brian Wheat, myself and Dave Rude, we have other projects musically that we're putting out. I know Brian has a band, I think they're called VIOLET BREED, I believe. And he's excited to put that out. He's written songs with his singer. Dave Rude has just put out a new solo album that he's probably gonna wanna do some stuff with, some singles and maybe some shows. I've got a tribute video that I'm gonna put out in February of a classic Gary Wright song that I recorded and did a video for, along with three other songs that I've written. One song that I wrote about Dickey Betts that I'm really proud of. It's called 'Giving Time', and it's a beautiful song. I wanna get that done, and I'd like to put that out in February. So I think, honestly, the guys in the band individually are gonna be putting out some creative new music as solo artists. And I don't know if we're gonna get to any new TESLA music. I'm not sure. I can't honestly predict that."

In August 2022, TESLA released a standalone single, "Time To Rock!" A year earlier, the band issued another new track called "Cold Blue Steel".

In September, TESLA released the official music video for its cover of AEROSMITH's "S.O.S. (Too Bad)". The song is a bonus track on TESLA's live album, "Full Throttle Live!", which arrived this past May. The LP includes the band's "Time To Rock!" single, plus other songs, all recorded in August 2022 at Full Throttle Saloon in Sturgis, South Dakota.

In September 2021, TESLA drummer Troy Luccketta announced that he would "take a little time from the road" to spend with family and friends. He has since been replaced at TESLA's gigs by Steve Brown, the younger brother of former DOKKEN drummer Mick Brown.

TESLA's debut album, 1986's "Mechanical Resonance", went platinum on the strength of the hits "Modern Day Cowboy" and "Little Suzi". The 1989 follow-up album, "The Great Radio Controversy", produced five hits, including "Heaven's Trail (No Way Out)" and "Love Song", which hit the pop Top Ten.