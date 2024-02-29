FROM ASHES TO NEW Announces 'The Blackout Tour Pt. 2', BLABBERMOUTH.NET Presale

Alt-metal vanguards FROM ASHES TO NEW have announced a headlining U.S. tour this spring with direct support from California-based rockers POINT NORTH, along with special guests heart-hop rapper Ekoh, emo rapper Phix and hip-hop/rock artist Elijah. Produced by Live Nation, "The Blackout Tour Pt. 2" will kick off Tuesday, April 30 in Albany, New York and run through Thursday, June 13 in Lincoln, Nebraska. FROM ASHES TO NEW will also appear at several of the mainstay rock festivals across the nation, including Inkcarceration, Rock Fest and Upheaval Fest.

A special BLABBERMOUTH.NET presale will begin on Wednesday, February 28 at 12:00 p.m. PST and end on Thursday, February 29 at 10:00 p.m. local time. When prompted, type in the presale code "BLACKOUT" using the individual ticketing links below to access tickets before the general public. General on-sale will be Friday, March 1 at 10 a.m. local time.

"We are beyond excited to unveil our highly anticipated 'Blackout Tour Pt. 2'," says FROM ASHES TO NEW vocalist Danny Case. "The response to Part 1 was so overwhelmingly positive that we knew we had to bring our most exciting show yet to new cities that missed out on the first round. Once again, we are pulling all the stops and bringing along our brothers in POINT NORTH, Ekoh, Phix and Elijah to make each show a night to remember. Lastly, this tour is not just about music; it's about creating unforgettable experiences and connecting with fans old and new. Get ready to join us on this incredible journey!"

"We are stoked to get out there this spring with FROM ASHES TO NEW," shares POINT NORTH vocalist Jon Lundin. "We can't wait to perform some new songs from our new album, as well as a few old favorites for our longtime POINT NORTH fans. This will be unforgettable, and we look forward to hearing everyone singing along!"

"The Blackout Tour Pt. 2" dates:

Apr. 30 - Albany, NY - Empire Live (buy tickets)

May 01 - Huntington, NY - The Paramount (buy tickets)

May 02 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage (buy tickets)

May 04 - New Haven, CT - Toad's Place (buy tickets)

May 05 - Philadelphia, PA - TLA (buy tickets)

May 06 - New York, NY - The Gramercy Theatre (buy tickets)

May 08 - Myrtle Beach, SC - House of Blues (buy tickets)

May 09 - Orlando, FL - House of Blues * (buy tickets)

May 10 - Mobile, AL - Soul Kitchen ~

May 12 - Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theatre (buy tickets)

May 13 - Chattanooga, TN - The Signal (buy tickets)

May 15 - Jacksonville, NC - Hooligans ~

May 16 - Greensboro, NC - Hangar 1819 ~

May 18 - Rochester, NY - Water St. Music Hall ~

May 19 - Bethlehem, PA - Wind Creek Event Center (buy tickets)

May 20 - Cleveland, OH - House of Blues (buy tickets)

May 21 - Madison, WI - The Sylvee (buy tickets)

May 23 - Kansas City, MO - Uptown Theatre ~

May 24 - Des Moines, IA - Val Air Ballroom (buy tickets)

May 25 - Davenport, IA - Capitol Theatre (buy tickets)

May 27 - Houston, TX - House of Blues (buy tickets)

May 28 - Austin, TX - Emo's (buy tickets)

May 29 - Dallas, TX - The Echo Lounge & Music Hall * (buy tickets)

May 30 - San Antonio, TX - The Aztec Theater (buy tickets)

Jun. 02 - Wichita, KS - Cotillion Ballroom ~

Jun. 03 - Springfield, MO - Gillioz ~

Jun. 05 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren (buy tickets)

Jun. 06 - San Diego, CA - House of Blues (buy tickets)

Jun. 07 - Las Vegas, NV - House of Blues (buy tickets)

Jun. 08 - Santa Ana, CA - Observatory OC (buy tickets)

Jun. 11 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot (buy tickets)

Jun. 12 - Denver, CO - Summit (buy tickets)

Jun. 13 - Lincoln, NE - Bourbon Theatre ~

Jul. 19 - Caddott, WI - Rock Fest ^ ~

Jul. 20 - Grand Rapids, MI - Upheaval Fest ^ ~

Jul. 21 - Mansfield, OH - Inkcarceration ^ ~

Sep. 27 - Louisville, KY - Louder Than Life ^ ~

^ festival appearance (FROM ASHES TO NEW only)

* no POINT NORTH

~ non-Live Nation date

FROM ASHES TO NEW's blend of hard rock, hip-hop, electronic, and alternative music has built them a diverse and dedicated fanbase across the globe. Knotfest states: "There's an exciting immediacy to their sound that recalls the music renaissance of the late '90s and early 2000s… It's that sweet spot of mass appeal where there's a little something for everyone, be it FROM ASHES TO NEW's hip-hop side, their heavier metallic side, or their arena-sized choruses."

2023 saw FROM ASHES TO NEW achieve their fifth-ever Top 10-charting rock radio single with "Hate Me Too" — one of "The Most-Played Songs On Rock Radio in 2023" via Loudwire — taken from their critically acclaimed #1-charting concept album "Blackout" released earlier that year via Better Noise Music. The group ended the monumental year with album track "Nightmare" peaking at No. 5 and the completion of a successful U.S. headlining tour with THE WORD ALIVE, CATCH YOUR BREATH and Ekoh which concluded with two sold-out shows at their hometown venue, Harrisburg Midtown Arts Center, in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

Earlier this month, FROM ASHES TO NEW dropped a potent new track, "Barely Breathing", featuring Chrissy Costanza from AGAINST THE CURRENT. Within three weeks, the song has received over three million streams and over half a million video views while seeing the band achieve two million monthly listeners on Spotify.

Photo credit: Sarah Carmody